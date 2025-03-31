The new Camden Yards left field wall debuted Monday. So, too, did slugger Tyler O’Neill, driving in a run in his first at-bat in a home Baltimore uniform.

The loudest premiere, however, came from a temporary stadium upgrade.

Several recently added speakers flanking the primary center field scoreboard blasted music and announcements to a sold-out home opener crowd at Oriole Park.

Fans have long lamented the ballpark’s sound system, which was last significantly upgraded in 2009, for being garbled, at best, and inaudible, at worst. Or, as Oriole fan Aly Nash described it Monday, “almost like you’re listening underwater.”

As a Band-Aid fix ahead of a more comprehensive sound system overhaul before the 2026 season, the Maryland Stadium Authority this month installed several speakers next to the scoreboard.

From the announcement of opening day lineups to the reintroduction of injured closer Félix Bautista, featuring Omar’s whistle from “The Wire,” audio was a key part of the Camden Yards fan experience. Some attendees considered the sound system to be much improved compared to prior years, while others could hardly tell a difference.

Beth Nash, Aly’s mom, said midway through Monday’s game — an 8-5 Orioles win over the Boston Red Sox — that she still found announcements to be unclear from her seats in the upper deck.

“I don’t think it’s much better,” she said.

Vern Keim, also in the upper deck, said he found the sound quality to be improved — but he’s still looking forward to permanent upgrades next year. Since the state set aside hundreds of millions for improvements to both Oriole Park and M&T Bank Stadium in 2022, Keim said he knew improvements would come “eventually.”

“Things don’t happen overnight,” he said. “At least they are doing something about it temporarily.”

Gary Martin, standing in the outfield directly under the new, blaring speakers, could certainly hear the difference Monday.

“Sounds a lot clearer,” he said.

Some in-game promotional segments were challenging to understand, but, for the most part, the system seemed to be at least a small improvement.

The stadium authority was able to add the speakers — and plan out several 2026 improvements, including a new chiller plant and video board — thanks to the 2022 bill that allowed the state to use up to $600 million in bond revenue to upgrade the state-owned ballpark.

Those bonds are tied to the stadium lease’s length and, given the current term, which is guaranteed to last until at least 2038, the authority will be able to access about $400 million. If the team were to extend its lease, the state could then sell more bonds for stadium upgrades.

Those bonds will ultimately be paid off with revenue from the state lottery. (Economists have long argued against public funds being spent on venues used by privately owned teams.)

The Orioles’ lease at Camden Yards would be extended until 2053 if the club and state can agree on a separate ground lease, which would grant the team the rights to redevelop public land surrounding Oriole Park.