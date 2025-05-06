A long-promised upgrade to Camden Yards is on its way in the form of a new, larger videoboard. The Maryland Stadium Authority approved plans for the new center field scoreboard, the Orioles announced Tuesday, as part of several upgrades coming to the ballpark.

The new videoboard in center field, which will be operational for the 2026 season, will become the 12th largest in Major League Baseball, the club says. In addition, there will be a new right-field wall video display beneath the flag court, new ribbon video boards along the club levels and upper deck, and a unified control room to assist with video production.

Construction on the enhancements will begin after the 2025 season. Even with the new videoboard in center field, the iconic clock and Oriole bird weathervanes (as well as the T. Rowe Price advertisement board with the firm’s ram on a mountain) will remain.

In October 2024, the Maryland Stadium Authority, which oversees Camden Yards, approved a $135 million financing plan for renovations at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The improvements unveiled Tuesday are only part of that allotment.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Shortly after hiring Catie Griggs as the president of business operations, Griggs said an upgrade to the videoboard and sound system were high on the Orioles’ list of priorities.

Phil Hutson, the vice president of capital projects and improvements, said the videoboard and control room projects received 34 bids for six packages, according to Phil Hutson. The association awarded the projects to the firm Gilbane.

The guaranteed maximum price for the contract with Gilbane is $22,744,395.36, according to an MSA spokesperson. The scope of the project approved Tuesday is for demolition, structural steel, HVAC equipment, electrical equipment, LED videoboards and ribbon boards, an AV integrator and a control room.

Craig Thompson, the president of the Maryland Stadium Authority, said the video component costs an estimated $6 million. The control room costs a projected $8 million. And there are other costs necessary to build the videoboard and upgrade new systems.

This approval doesn’t include audio proponents, Thompson said. That will come in July or August.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The project will be presented to the Maryland board of public works on May 21.

The Maryland Stadium Authority also discussed a comprehensive financing plan for Camden Yards. Chief Financial Officer Dawn Abshire said “rates are going all over the place,” which complicates financing packages. A few months ago, rates started around 4%, Abshire said. They are now estimated at 6%.

“The market rates in April were extremely volatile with the introduction of the federal tariff,” Abshire, which caused a jump in the market.