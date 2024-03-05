Ever dreamed of a chance to hit a ball really far at Camden Yards?

Well, it might not be a baseball, but fans have the opportunity to purchase tee times for an upper-deck golf experience at Oriole Park on June 7 and 8, peppering green sites on the field below with golf balls.

Tee times will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days through Upper Deck Golf. The waitlist has opened for golfers to join. Registration will open in late April for those not on the waiting list. A VIP package includes driving, chipping, and putting challenges, along with complimentary food and beverages.

Standard clubs will be available for players to use at each tee box. While guests are allowed to bring their own set of clubs, drivers and fairway metals won’t be allowed within Camden Yards for safety reasons.

Upper Deck Golf has brought golfing experiences to many stadiums around the country, including multiple Major League Baseball parks.

Prices aren’t available yet for Camden Yards, although the Upper Deck Golf site says $79.99 per person is the standard cost for tee times. Players can hit shots from multiple sections of the stadium, so organizers encourage players to be ready to walk. A round of golf, the website says, generally takes 90 minutes.