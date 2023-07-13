The five most interesting things about the Orioles 2024 schedule

Ready to start planning for 2024?

MLB sure is.

The Orioles are only halfway through the 2023 season, but next year’s games are already set. Here’s the five most interesting things about their 2024 schedule:

March 30: Opening Day at home

You read that right. The Orioles will be rolling out the orange carpet on actual opening day for the first time since 2018. They’ll face off against the Angels, who may or may not still have superstar Shohei Ohtani in their ranks. The Orioles are 32-13 in season openers in Baltimore since 1954, winning 12 of their last 13.

Holidays on Holidays

Mother’s Day (May 12 vs. Arizona) at Camden Yards? Check. Father’s Day (June 16 vs. Philadelphia) at the ballpark? Check. How about Memorial Day (May 27 vs. Boston), Easter Sunday (March 31 vs. Los Angeles Angels) and Labor Day (Sept. 2 vs. White Sox)? Check, check, check. The only major holiday the Orioles will not play at home next year is July Fourth. Expect the Orioles to still break out the fireworks at a later date.

Long wait for AL East competition

Want to see how the Orioles face off against their division foes? You’ll have to wait a little while. The Orioles play just one AL East team in the first month of the season (Boston, April 9-11). They’ll play three in the next month though (Yankees May 1-2), Toronto (May 13-15) and Boston (May 27-29). The Orioles will then start their last road trip of the season in New York, playing three there against the Yankees (Sept. 24-26) before rounding out the season in Minnesota (Sept. 27-29).

Long-awaited returns

Next year will be the second year of the balanced schedule, so the Orioles will get to travel to cities they haven’t been to in years. That includes flights to Pittsburgh (April 5-7) for the first time since 2017 and Los Angeles Dodgers (Aug. 27-29) and Colorado (Aug. 30-Sept. 1) for the first time since 2019. The Orioles’ other interleague trips include Cincinnati (May 3-5); Washington, D.C., (May 7-8); St. Louis (May 20-22); and New York Mets (Aug. 19-21).

Extended trip in the longhorn state

This year, the Orioles sent four to the All-Star Game in Seattle. Next year, whoever gets picked could just stick around after the Midsummer Classic. The 2024 All-Star Game (July 16) will take place in Dallas, with the Orioles scheduled to open the second half in the same stadium a few days later (July 19-21).