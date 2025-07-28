It’s too late to change the course of this season, but a core member of the Orioles is back.

Adley Rutschman, who has been out since June 20 with a left oblique strain, was activated Monday prior to the start of a four-game series against the Blue Jays. It was Rutschman’s first stint on the injured list since making his debut in 2022.

“It’s a big piece he brought in, and brought a lot of energy into the room right away,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said.

Left-handed pitcher Keegan Akin, who was on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation, was also activated. To clear space on the roster, the Orioles designated catcher Jacob Stallings for assignment and optioned right-hander Yaramil Hiraldo to Triple-A Norfolk.

It’s been a tough year to be an Orioles catcher — the team has used a franchise-record-tying six, with four on the injured list at the same time — and Rutschman even joked that being a Baltimore backstop is one of the most dangerous jobs.

Maverick Handley (concussion) and Gary Sánchez (PCL sprain) are still out, while Chadwick Tromp (back strain) was reinstated but elected free agency instead of an assignment to Triple-A Norfolk. Handley is ‘holding a bat’ Mansolino said, while Sánchez is out until at least September.

So Rutschman returning is providing not only a boost to the lineup but also stability and a needed catching upgrade. Rutschman wasn’t putting up his best numbers prior to the injury — he’s hitting .227 with a .691 OPS — but he is an improvement over Stallings, who hit .114 in 14 games with Baltimore.

For now, Rutschman will pair up with Alex Jackson, who was acquired earlier this month after Sánchez was placed on the injured list. The Orioles chose Jackson over Stallings, Mansolino said, because he is a younger, more athletic player whose catching skills, the team believes, will improve as he gets to know the pitchers. Jackson is 7-for-26 with a 1.038 OPS.

Although the Orioles’ hopes of making the playoffs are all but over with the team 11 games below .500 and preparing to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, the rest of this season is an opportunity for Rutschman to set the tone for next year. The Orioles plan to compete in 2026, and getting Rutschman back to the form he showed in 2023 and the first half of 2024 would be a key part of that.

They are also using this time to try out a new lineup configuration. On Monday, in his first game back, Rutschman will hit fourth behind Jackson Holliday, Jordan Westburg and Gunnar Henderson. Rutschman has primarily hit second in the lineup, and has only been in the cleanup spot 16 times in his career.

“I’m fascinated by sticking him in that four hole sitting behind Gunnar, having a switch-hitter sitting right there and the effect of that on Gunnar and just trying to navigate our lineup,” Mansolino said. “If all four of those guys at the top are cooking and, you know, fulfilling and reaching their potential, it’s an absolute dynamic for hitters.”