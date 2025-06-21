NEW YORK — For the first time in his major league career, Adley Rutschman is headed to the injured list, the latest in an injury-plagued season for the Orioles.

The Orioles catcher landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left oblique strain, the club announced. He underwent an MRI on Saturday morning after being scratched from the lineup Friday, interim manager Tony Mansolino said.

Mansolino said Rutschman’s side “flared up” during batting practice before last night’s game.

“Hopefully it’s not too long,” Mansolino said before the move was announced. “When you play in that type of heat down in Tampa, and you’re playing this long stretch and you’re in the middle of the season, it probably puts you at more risk for things like that.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Rutschman has performed better of late, after a slow start to the season. The former first overall pick is hitting .227 with a .691 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. However, since May 11, his average is .263 with a .776 OPS.

To replace the 27-year old on the active roster, the Orioles recalled catcher Maverick Handley. He was recently with the team when catcher Gary Sánchez spent time on the injured list, and he received commendations for his defensive work. Handley’s batting left much to be desired, however, recording three hits in 40 at-bats.

Rutschman is the 21st Orioles player to hit the injured list this season, and he’s one of 10 currently on it.

Baltimore has dealt with pervasive injury issues, although Rutschman has largely avoided issues in his career. He played in 154 and 148 games in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Baltimore has managed his workload behind the plate, however. He caught in 110 games in 2023 and 103 games in 2024.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

It appeared as though Rutschman might head to the injured list in late May after he took a foul ball squarely off the mask. He missed two games before returning.

Whenever an Orioles catcher misses time, eyes turn toward Samuel Basallo, who is demolishing the baseball for Triple-A Norfolk. Basallo, 20, has a .963 OPS for the Tides with 15 homers. But Mansolino said the Orioles haven’t discussed the top prospect as a replacement for Rutschman.

Perhaps part of that is because Basallo has only caught 15 games this season.

“As a development guy, what I would love to see is him absolutely knock the door down,” Mansolino said. “I don’t think you take a guy like Samuel Basallo and you bring him to the big leagues just because there’s a need. I think you bring Samuel Basallo to the big leagues when he’s absolutely destroyed Triple-A in all facets of the game — his at-bats, his defense, everything. So, when he destroys Triple-A and he knocks the door down, to me, then he becomes part of the conversation. I don’t personally think you bring a guy to the big leagues with that type of profile until that happens.”

It remains to be seen how serious the oblique injury is for Rutschman, although he will miss at least 10 days. Should it result in an extended stay on the injured list, Basallo could become more of a replacement candidate.

With high-ranking prospects, general manager Mike Elias generally preaches a philosophy that he wants to avoid a situation in which a demotion might be required. That hasn’t always worked out, of course. Baltimore has demoted several prospects, such as Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo, after early career struggles.