BOSTON — Catcher Adley Rutschman exited Sunday’s game at Fenway Park after taking a foul tip off his mask in the third inning, the Orioles said.

He remained in the game initially, catching the fourth inning, but was pinch-hit for by backup catcher Maverick Handley in the fifth. Handley remained in the game after that.

Rutschman has avoided the injured list thus far in his career, and any time, even a few days, without the two-time All-Star would be detrimental to this team. Rutschman isn’t performing his best at the plate this season — he’s hitting .211 with five home runs through 48 games — but his presence behind the plate is an immense value.

The Orioles already have Gary Sánchez, whom they signed to a one-year, $8.5 million contract to back up Rutschman, on the injured list with right wrist inflammation, leading to the call-up of Handley. There is no timeline for Sánchez’s return.

If Rutschman requires either a stint on the injured list or multiple days off, David Bañuelos, who has one major league at-bat, is with the team already.

Cooper Hummel, who was signed to a major league deal on Sunday, also has 18 games of major league catching experience. Although not likely, this could create an opportunity for Samuel Basallo, the Orioles’ No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, to make his MLB debut.