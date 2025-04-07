PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Orioles will be without a valuable long-relief arm for multiple months after Albert Suárez was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday. The Orioles announced Suárez is dealing with a strain of the right subscapularis, which is a muscle in the rotator cuff area of his shoulder.

Hyde said Suárez has a grade 2 strain, and that his recovery will take months.

“Hopefully just a few months, but it’s unfortunate news,” he said.

Suárez won’t undergo surgery; rather, he’ll rest the shoulder.

Suárez’s injury designation opened a place on the 40-man roster for Baltimore to add additional pitching depth. The Orioles sent outfielder Daz Cameron and cash to the Milwaukee Brewers for left-hander Grant Wolfram. The 28-year-old was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Wolfram was recently designated for assignment by the Brewers. He spent one day in the majors — the first call-up of his career — before the designation. In two Triple-A games this year, he has a 6.00 ERA.

Cameron is the second outfielder to be shipped out in recent days, joining utility man Nick Gordon. Gordon was traded for cash to the Kansas City Royals.

The long-term injury to Suárez comes after a 15-day injury placement for right shoulder inflammation. Suárez’s fastball velocity was down during the opening series of the season in Toronto.

Last year, Suárez proved to be a valuable arm, filling in for an injury-riddled staff as a reliever or starter. Suárez finished last season with a 3.70 ERA in 133 2/3 innings. He made 24 starts.

Hyde said Suárez felt soreness in his shoulder during his last start of spring training. Suárez thought it was normal soreness and he downplayed it. Then when Suárez pitched in Toronto, “obviously something wasn’t right,” Hyde said. Suárez’s fastball was about 2 mph slower than it was last season.

“It’s a big blow for us,” Hyde said. “He was throwing the ball really well in spring training and he did so many things for us last year, and covers us. We don’t have a long man in our bullpen right now. That’s why we’re kind of mixing and matching one inning at a time with guys, trying to keep guys as healthy as possible and fresh.”

That adds even more incentive for the rotation to cover more innings. In the first 10 games, only three starts have gone six innings, with two from Zach Eflin and one from Cade Povich.