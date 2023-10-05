Photos: Baltimore Orioles hold open practice ahead of ALDS this weekend

While the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays battled it out St. Petersburg in the Wild Card series, the Orioles faced each other in a simulated game at Camden Yards on Wednesday.

The team held an open practice for fans to watch from the stands as Baltimore’s pitchers, position players and coaches got as ready as possible for the American League Division Series — the team’s first playoff game since 2016, and the first postseason game ever for many of these young players.

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Yennier Cano (78) pitches during a simulated game at Camden Yards on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Young Baltimore Orioles fans beg shortstop Gunnar Henderson for autographs after a simulated game at Camden Yards on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

They didn’t know it during practice, but not long after it ended the Orioles found out that the Rangers had swept the Rays in two straight wild-card games to advance to Game One of the ALDS in Baltimore. The five-game series will begin at 1 p.m. at Camden Yards on Saturday.

And even if you’re not familiar with baseball or how the postseason works, it’s an exciting time for Baltimore so why not tune into a game or two if you’ve got time? And don’t worry,we’ve got you covered with a guide to the playoffs.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez salutes the crowd of fans during an open practice at Camden Yards on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore Orioles third base coach Tony Mansolino hits ground balls for players to catch during an open practice at Camden Yards on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore Orioles fans cheer on the team during a simulated game at Camden Yards on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) takes practice swings during a simulated game at Camden Yards on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A Baltimore Orioles fan holds a sign asking catcher Adley Rutschman for a letter of recommendation during an open practice at Camden Yards on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Yennier Cano hands over a signed baseball to a fan during an open practice at Camden Yards on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson signs autographs for fans after a simulated game at Camden Yards on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Heston Kjerstad (13) jogs back to the dugout during a simulated game at Camden Yards on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde observes an open practice at Camden Yards on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)