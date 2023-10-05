Photos: Baltimore Orioles hold open practice ahead of ALDS this weekend

While the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays battled it out St. Petersburg in the Wild Card series, the Orioles faced each other in a simulated game at Camden Yards on Wednesday.
The team held an open practice for fans to watch from the stands as Baltimore’s pitchers, position players and coaches got as ready as possible for the American League Division Series — the team’s first playoff game since 2016, and the first postseason game ever for many of these young players.
They didn’t know it during practice, but not long after it ended the Orioles found out that the Rangers had swept the Rays in two straight wild-card games to advance to Game One of the ALDS in Baltimore. The five-game series will begin at 1 p.m. at Camden Yards on Saturday.
And even if you’re not familiar with baseball or how the postseason works, it’s an exciting time for Baltimore so why not tune into a game or two if you’ve got time? And don’t worry,we’ve got you covered with a guide to the playoffs.
