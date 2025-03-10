SARASOTA, Fla. — The bobblehead gave a hint this was coming, but the Orioles have finally confirmed it.

The orange-on-orange uniforms are coming back to Baltimore. At least for select home games.

On April 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Orioles will play in orange pants and orange tops, harkening back to the days of Brooks Robinson and a pitching staff with four 20-game winners: Jim Palmer, Dave McNally, Mike Cuellar and Pat Dobson. The color scheme first debuted in 1971, and it hasn’t been used since a throwback game in 2010.

The all-orange uniforms went out of style after being worn a handful of times in the 1971 and 1972 seasons.

But this winter, when the Orioles announced a Grayson Rodriguez bobblehead for May 31, the right-handed pitcher wore orange pants. It was the first indication something was in the works.

On April 12, when those throwback uniforms will be worn, the first 15,000 fans will receive an orange Cedric Mullins shirt.