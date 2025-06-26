Ryan O’Hearn and Jackson Holliday are one step closer to heading to Atlanta for their first Midsummer Classic.

O’Hearn and Holliday advanced to Phase 2 of All-Star voting Thursday night, with O’Hearn leading American League designated hitters with 1,762,125 votes and Holliday the runner-up at second base with 1,302,186 votes, behind the Detroit Tigers’ Gleyber Torres’ 1,981,655.

Now the votes will reset, and the winner of Phase 2 will be named an All-Star starter. Voting for Phase 2 begins at noon Monday and concludes at noon Wednesday, with the winners announced that day. Players not named starters can still make the teams via the commissioner’s office or player ballot.

The All-Star Game will be July 15 in Atlanta.

For O’Hearn, who is hitting .301 with 11 home runs, his path to getting the top spot and the starting role in the All-Star Game got a lot easier after Rafael Devers, his main competitor for that spot, was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants.

O’Hearn has also expressed interest in participating in the Home Run Derby, which takes place the night before the All-Star Game, but making the game would be a milestone for O’Hearn, who thought his career was ending in 2022. Instead, he’s found a resurgence with the Orioles and is a daily staple in their lineup.

As for Holliday, this is the spot the baseball world expected him to be in, even if it took a little detour last year. The top pick in the 2022 draft, Holliday, a former No. 1 prospect, made his debut in 2024, only to be demoted after 10 games. He returned in July, sticking with the team the rest of the season and ending the year hitting .189 with five home runs.

This year, after an offseason spent beefing up, Holliday has cemented his place in the lineup as the leadoff man and daily second baseman. He’s hitting .259 with an OPS of .721.