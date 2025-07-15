ATLANTA — When Orioles designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn steps to the plate for his first at-bat as a Major League Baseball All-Star, he’ll do so representing more than himself. On his bat, a custom model from Victus for Tuesday’s All-Star Game, are the signatures of every player from a Philadelphia-area baseball team.

For years, O’Hearn has developed a relationship with the Newtown Edgmont Angels, a Little League Challenger Division team that offers individuals with a physical or intellectual challenges the opportunity to play the sport they love. O’Hearn, who first became involved with the group through his agent and close friend, Allan Donato, will also wear an orange belt on the field with signatures from the Angels.

Donato volunteers with the Angels. Through spending time with Donato, O’Hearn grew close to the team — particularly Luke and Jimmy, two of the players.

“I met Jimmy and Luke five years ago, maybe, and just got to know them really well and their teammates, and man, I love them,” said O’Hearn, who is batting sixth and starting for the American League. “I love seeing them, love hanging out with them. They see me at the stadium in Philly. They came to Jimmy’s [Famous Seafood] in Baltimore. In the offseason I’ll go up and see them.”

The path to this point hasn’t been straightforward for O’Hearn, who spent ample time on the bench during his five seasons with the Kansas City Royals. But since arriving in Baltimore ahead of the 2023 season, O’Hearn has grown into an integral piece of the lineup.

And this season, with an .840 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, O’Hearn earned his first trip to the All-Star Game.

Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn admires the Victus bat with signatures of players from the Newtown Edgmont Angels. (Victus Sports) A close-up of the custom bat Ryan O'Hearn will use in the All-Star Game. (Victus Sports)

As O’Hearn rises in the sport, he makes sure to remain involved with the Angels. In May, during a Meet The Birds event at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, Donato surprised O’Hearn by bringing some of the players to Baltimore. The entire appearance fee O’Hearn received from the event was donated to Newtown Edgmont, said Eric Arditti, who hosts the Meet The Birds events.

O’Hearn said that funded the Angels’ new scoreboard. Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Matt Strahm, who’s also represented by Donato, supports the Angels as well.

“Those are my boys,” O’Hearn said.

The barrel resembles crayon and the color is labeled “O’Hearn Orange.” When asked if he was worried about breaking his bat in one of his plate appearances Tuesday, O’Hearn said that’s a risk worth taking.

“Well, if it happens, it happens,” O’Hearn said. “But hopefully it doesn’t happen. I’m keeping this. Definitely keeping this one.”

On Monday night, O’Hearn was gifted the bat as a surprise. Players from the Angels also congratulated O’Hearn and wished him luck in a video made for him.

It’s just another memory from an unforgettable All-Star experience.

“I’ve built a relationship with those guys over the years, and just the most loveable human angels you could ever be around,” O’Hearn said. “So, cool to represent them tonight.”