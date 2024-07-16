ARLINGTON, Texas — The fans lined the sides of the red carpet, waiting for a glimpse of the All-Stars walking from the Live! by Loews hotel to Globe Life Field.

For one day a year, players traded in their traditional looks for celebrity-level outfits. Cameras clicked. Reporters shoved microphones into faces.

This was their time to get the Hollywood treatment.

Jordan Westburg of the Baltimore Orioles poses during the 2024 All-Star Red Carpet Show at Globe Life Field North Plaza on Tuesday. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Jordan Westburg went first among the Orioles’ contingent, in a stylish emerald green suit with a white button-down. His wife Anna Claire, or AC as he calls her, shined in a gold, long-sleeve dress. Westburg, a late addition to the American League All-Star roster, got his suit Sunday night and his wife picked out the dress to match.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Then came four-time All-Star Corbin Burnes, the proud father of newborn twins girls, who was outfitted by Gentleman’s Playbook. Burnes, who didn’t arrive in Arlington until Tuesday morning, went casual. His outfit — silver pants with a matching bomber jacket — screamed “I have three kids under 3 and I’m tired.” He went solo as his wife is back at home caring for the twins and his older son.

Corbin Burnes #39 of the Baltimore Orioles poses during the 2024 All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Frutitas Agua Fresca at Globe Life Field North Plaza on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Gunnar Henderson also enlisted the help of Gentleman’s Playbook to design his fit. They kept it simple, going with a dark cream suit and a white button-down with loafers and no socks, the same style he wore for his Rookie of the Year ceremony. He had to keep it plain in order to match his fiancée Katherine Lee, who styled a patterned long sleeve dress with notes of pink, cream, green and yellow on it.

It was, as he noted earlier in the week, really all about her outfit.

“I’m just trying to get through it and answer all the questions,” he said.

Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles poses during the 2024 All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Frutitas Agua Fresca at Globe Life Field North Plaza on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

If any of them were made for the red carpet, it would be Anthony Santander. He walked with swagger down the line, stopping at every camera to show off his aqua suit jacket, also made by Gentleman’s Playbook. On the inside, he had the Venezuelan flag stitched on the left side of the lining and his number 25 on the right.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

He was accompanied by his girlfriend, who wore a cream suit with a matching aqua blouse, and his mother, who went with a royal blue dress.

Adley Rutschman rounded out the group, wearing what can only be described as a pirate’s blouse or a shirt worn by Mr. Darcy in “Pride and Prejudice.” His black sunglasses were from Saint Laurent, his necklace from Jason of Beverly Hills and his shirt from Dolce & Gabbana. His black pants and boots were also from Saint Laurent. He added a white tassel that he said was “fun to play around with.”

Rutschman’s girlfriend, Canada Olympian Georgia Ellenwood, wore a pink, one-shoulder floor-length dress with a slit.