For just a moment, ignore the splits that left-hander Tyler Anderson has carried his entire career — the left- and right-handed-batter splits that have only widened this season — and enjoy this fun fact.

The Orioles teed off against a left-handed starting pitcher.

Let’s write that again to really underscore the significance: The Orioles, a team that entered with the worst on-base-plus-slugging percentage against southpaws in the majors, roughed up a lefty.

Now, those splits for Anderson are the reverse of what many lefties produce. He’s generally better against right-handed batters than in left-on-left matchups, but don’t let that get in the way of the moment. Baltimore has been historically poor against left-handers all season, with a .557 OPS. The Orioles have racked their brains for answers on this, yet for the most part they have come up empty.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Until Saturday’s 6-5 victory against the Los Angeles Angels, that is. The six runs and four left-on-left hits against Anderson were season highs for Baltimore (29-40) against a left-handed starter, and they prodded the Orioles to a series win before the finale Sunday. With that win, the Orioles are 5-15 against left-handed starters this season.

“Even with reverse splits, he can always have a day,” said outfielder Cedric Mullins, who hit his team-leading 11th homer. “I think it was encouraging for us to go out there, stick to what we were trying to do, put some good swings on the ball.”

The major blow against Anderson came from Mullins, who knocked two of the four left-on-left hits. After Ramón Laureano reached on a leadoff walk, Mullins leaped on a first-pitch changeup and throttled it to center field for a go-ahead, two-run home run. And, in the next at-bat, Gary Sánchez marked his return from the injured list with a home run of his own, which knocked Anderson out of the contest.

Throughout much of Baltimore’s southpaw struggles, the most glaring weaknesses were from right-handed batters. The Orioles signed many of them, such as Sánchez and Laureano, to combat the left-handed issues. Yet before Sánchez’s solo homer — his first as an Oriole — he was 0-for-18 against lefty pitchers.

“We did it as a team,” Sánchez said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “I think we fought really well. The hitters did a good job.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Interim manager Tony Mansolino gave Sánchez more credit for his role, and he expects this to be a sign of things to come.

“It’s a presence when he steps in the box,” Mansolino said. “He walks in there, he’s got that big old leg kick and he gets that thing cranking and he swings through a pitch, it does not feel good if you’re on the other side, I promise that.”

The earlier offensive displays involved less distance but were just as effective in making up for the three runs against Orioles right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano in 4 2/3 innings. On a first-pitch fastball from Anderson to Jackson Holliday, the leadoff man pulled it for a double. He advanced to third and scored in the first off a pair of ground balls.

And in the third the Orioles made use of more small ball. Adley Rutschman reached on an infield single and took second on a ball in the dirt. He scored when Gunnar Henderson drove a single off Anderson — a good sign for Henderson, who has destroyed right-handed pitching but entered with a .459 OPS against lefties. And, after Henderson stole second, Jordan Westburg’s single plated him.

Both runs came after aggressive sends from interim third base coach Buck Britton. He took chances, and they worked.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Two outs, they’re great sends,” said Mansolino, who used to coach third base. Mansolino said, with two outs, it’s OK to take a bigger risk, and Britton knows the odds support those sends.

“It’s still hard to send a guy when they’re that far from third base,” Mansolino said. “Buck knew the information, knew the outfield arms. Good sends, great slides, worked out.”

The run support helped cover for Sugano, who produced one of his worst outings since joining Major League Baseball last winter. He completed five or more innings in nine straight outings, but he has since failed to do so in two straight games. He was immediately in trouble when Mike Trout clanged a two-run shot off the foul pole in left field, and Sugano was pulled in the fifth when his command left him.

Sugano allowed the most free passes of his career — two walks, two hit batters. That was uncharacteristic for the command-focused righty. The 35-year-old walked just 16 batters in 156 2/3 innings in Japan last year.

“Just minor things,” Sugano said through interpreter Yuto Sakurai when asked about his command issues.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

But, beyond solo homers against left-hander Keegan Akin and right-hander Andrew Kittredge (both of which came via Luis Rengifo), the bullpen didn’t falter enough to spoil Baltimore’s success against a left-handed starter.

This won’t erode the mountain of evidence that showcases the Orioles’ struggles against left-handed pitching. They’ll still take it, though.

Orioles starter Tomoyuki Sugano allowed six hits and two walks, and hit two batters, in 4 2/3 innings. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

News and notes

The Orioles activated Sánchez off the injured list and optioned catcher Maverick Handley to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday. Sánchez had been out since April 27 due to wrist inflammation, and Handley grew into the backup catcher role. Mansolino said Handley impressed with his game-calling ability, and while he showed little offensive success, Mansolino said Handley “is going to carve himself a nice little niche in the big leagues here in the future.”

Outfielder Tyler O’Neill suffered a setback in his recovery from a shoulder impingement. O’Neill, who had been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk, returned to Baltimore after receiving an injection in his AC joint this week. He’ll be away from baseball activities for a week. O’Neill’s first season in Baltimore after signing as a free agent hasn’t gone well. As has happened for much of his career, injuries have prevented him from seeing much of the field.

Right-hander Tyler Wells, recovering from last year’s elbow surgery, threw a bullpen session at Camden Yards on Saturday. He threw 25 pitches, he said. Most of them were fastballs, although he mixed in changeups. Breaking balls are still to come. Wells said his arm and shoulder feel great.

This article has been updated.