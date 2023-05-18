The long-term vision when the Orioles traded away Dylan Bundy for four minor league prospects in 2019 might’ve looked a lot like Wednesday night, when right-hander Kyle Bradish — acquired in that deal — pitched a gem against the club that drafted him.

Of those four prospects received from the Los Angeles Angels, Bradish is the first and only to reach the major leagues. He was the centerpiece of the offseason trade package that sent one of Baltimore’s most established starting pitchers to the West Coast in favor of a rebuild. And on Wednesday, he justified the decision made by the Orioles’ front office four years ago.

Bradish arrived in the majors at the right time, pitching in a rotation for a contender. He carved through the Angels lineup on Wednesday, and he was inches away from a shutout — a home run ball off Mike Trout’s bat narrowly eluding Cedric Mullins’ glove at the wall.

Against a lineup with two superstars in it, the one run against Bradish in Baltimore’s 3-1 victory was more than satisfactory. He recorded the longest outing of his season, allowing four hits in 6 2/3 innings, and did it against the team he might’ve pitched for had a career-altering trade not occurred.

As it turns out, Baltimore traded a rotation staple for a player who wouldn’t debut for another two seasons — and it worked. Bradish arrived last year and made strides throughout the campaign, improving as the season went on to become a rotation staple in his own right. And while the beginning to this year was interrupted with a right foot contusion that resulted in a stint on the injured list, Bradish has made up for lost time.

In his last two starts in particular, including Wednesday, Bradish allowed one earned run in 12 2/3 frames. In that time, he’s walked one batter, struck out 11 and given up just seven hits.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Bundy has fallen out of the big leagues and was ejected Wednesday in his start for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets for allegedly violating the league’s foreign substance rule.

Bradish retired nine of his first 10 opponents before Trout’s home run snuck just over the center field fence and out of Mullins’ reach, and he had the offensive support to back him. He didn’t need much, after all.

Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins each recorded RBI singles in the third and fourth innings, respectively, to establish a one-run lead. And then Austin Hays, who infrequently hits for power the opposite way, clubbed a solo homer to right field for extra breathing room.

And on top of it, Gunnar Henderson recorded his first two-hit game since April 25, another positive sign of a turnaround for the 21-year-old. Still, Baltimore hit just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners.

The Orioles needed the stout pitching efforts out of the bullpen from Danny Coulombe, Yennier Cano and Félix Bautista to maintain that lead. And to establish it in the first place, Bradish needed to shut down his former organization.