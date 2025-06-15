On Thursday, in the series finale against the Detroit Tigers, Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino tried using an opener for Dean Kremer to counteract Detroit ace Tarik Skubal.

It failed.

But on Sunday Mansolino gave it another try. This time, it gave them the intended outcome. With Scott Blewett as the opener and Cade Povich, the scheduled starter, coming in in the third inning, the Orioles beat the Angels 11-2 to sweep the series as Povich put together one of his better outings of the season and a grand slam from Gary Sánchez put the game out of reach.

Mansolino’s goal with having left-handed pitcher Keegan Akin open the game for Kremer was to force the Tigers to switch up their lineup and eliminate optimal matchups for them. On Sunday, the use of the opener was to shorten the game for Povich. Although he’s excelled in the first inning of his outings — he’s allowed just two earned runs all season — his numbers skyrocket as it gets later in the game and he faces the lineup for the second and third times.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

It was the Orioles second sweep of the season, their only other one coming against the White Sox, the worst team in the American League.

So with Blewett eliminating the first 2 2/3 innings, Povich entered in the third with a runner on second. Although he let the inherited runner score, Povich didn’t allow a batter to reach until the sixth.

With the Orioles up 5-2 after an early home run from Ramón Urías and RBIs from Ramón Laureano, Cedric Mullins and Coby Mayo, Taylor Ward opened the inning with a single and Jorge Soler walked. Luis Rengifo then hit a single to load the bases with one out in what would end Povich’s day.

But this was, in a way, Mansolino’s intended outcome. Although Povich was in the game for only 3 2/3 innings, tossing 57 pitches compared to his usual 80 to 90, Mansolino was able to take Povich out of the game in a key spot before things got out of hand without worrying about how it would impact his bullpen usage. Seranthony Domínguez came in to strike out the first two batters he faced to end the threat.

Instead of the Angels getting within reach, the Orioles retained their 5-2 lead, and they quickly halted any momentum the Angels were trying to create. In the bottom half of the inning, Sánchez hit the grand slam to make it 9-2. Sánchez, who was activated on Saturday after over six weeks on the injured list, has home runs in back-to-back games.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Jordan Westburg added a two-run home run in the eighth, his seventh of the season.

This article will be updated.