It took a few seconds to be certain, but Kevin Brown knew Cedric Mullins caught the ball. The center fielder, playing his last game at Camden Yards before the Orioles traded him to the New York Mets, rose at the wall, seemed to hover in place and robbed a home run.

By the way Mullins ran in toward the dugout, Brown realized, he really just did that. But, even as his logic told him yes, the lead Orioles play-by-play announcer on Mid-Atlantic Sports Network found himself agape, and he allowed that to shine through on his call of the play.

“I said on air, ‘I want to see the ball,’” Brown said, “because logically I knew he caught it but emotionally I didn’t, and I let the emotions take over a little bit because I just thought, ‘Oh my God. There’s actually no way he did that. There’s no way in his potential last game he made that play. There’s no way, based on what I just saw, and based on Mullins’ reaction, he just did that.’ I knew he did, and I still didn’t believe it, so I didn’t want the call to just be a cold, logical thing.

“I was OK letting the emotion take over.”

Brown learned much at Syracuse. It’s a premier journalism school, even if it didn’t accept the writer of this piece into its Newhouse Army. He learned descriptors, and score updates, and directional consistency, and how to read promotions coming in and out of breaks.

“All that stuff’s important,” Brown said.

As the years have gone by, what Brown has learned is something less scientific. The biggest sports moments deserve an emotional response — the emotion, good or bad, keeps fans coming back.

As Brown calls Orioles games, he keeps that in mind.

“There’re so many of those emotional, jaw-dropping moments in this game. That’s gotta take over,” Brown said. “You have to be authentic. When my authentic reaction is” — here, Brown gasped — “eyes bulging out of my head, jaw on the floor, wow, I want the call to sound like my eyes are bulging out of my head and my jaw is on the floor.”

So he called out as Mullins left the field what so many others were thinking. Did he really do that?

There is, of course, personal preference in everything. Brown is well regarded in Baltimore and nationally — he works for ESPN, too — but he acknowledged that he can sometimes be accused of “jinxing stuff” as he builds a moment with context and emotion.

What stands out about what Brown and others do is there is no time to process, to think. Even on a walk-off, a beat writer has perhaps 30 seconds to write and delete and write again to create what we would call an instant game story.

Brown has no time for the comparatively plodding pace of a writer.

“Some of it is fire from the hip,” Brown said. “I try to, in a big moment particularly, think ahead. My guiding light, though, is to make the game feel big and make the moment feel big. That can be sort of vague and elusive, but I do want it to feel as big and as important as it can be. And so I think about how to set the dramatic tension of the moment a lot.”

Imagine this: Bases are loaded with two outs and Gunnar Henderson is at the plate. What are you thinking?

“Everybody at home is thinking, ‘My gosh, what if he hits a grand slam?’” Brown said. “So, I’m thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, what would it be like if he hit a grand slam?’ I have to think that way. I just have to know the stakes.”

In that way, Brown can be prepared for the unimaginable — the stellar catches, the home runs, the oddities that make baseball great.

Brown describes himself as a perfectionist. He said he feels a “sense of responsibility in this job” to bring the best call he can nightly.

“It’s a public-facing job. It’s a job that does bring people joy in an odd way,” Brown said. “That feels arrogant to say, but people will come up to me and tell me they really liked something in particular in the broadcast or just generally liked the broadcast. The world is hard and stressful enough, so if people get some joy out of what we do, then I’m happy about that.”

To keep Brown honest, though, we sat in the press dining room at Citizens Bank Park last week and listened to five memorable calls he has made over the past few years. Brown said he doesn’t send reels to mentors much anymore, so this exercise served as a perfectionist-driven film study.

What did he like? What didn’t he like? There was more nitpicking around the latter.

Cedric Mullins robs Kyle Farmer of a hit with a diving catch on April 15, 2024

The situation: Two outs in the first inning with a Minnesota Twins runner on third base. Kyle Farmer hits a ball into the gap.

Brown’s call: And Farmer hits a line drive, sailing away from … MULLINS! Who makes an impossible catch! Oh my goodness, tip your cap, Cole Irvin. Tip your cap, everybody. Cedric Mullins, insane in center.

Brown’s analysis: “We see the tip of the cap from Irvin, and I’m already on to the next thing I’m going to say, and then I realize I should’ve referenced the picture on screen, and I say, ‘Tip your cap, Cole Irvin.’ I wish I had just laid out for a second, seen the tip of the cap and then said, ‘Tip your cap, Cole Irvin,’ instead of whatever I filled it in with.

“I didn’t need the ‘oh my goodness’ right away. That’s a nitpick, but I’m going to be nitpicking these. I probably didn’t need the ‘oh my goodness.’ I think it would’ve sounded better if I had gotten to the ‘tip your cap.’ I’m glad I got to it, because I like to reference what’s on the screen. Ultimately, my call is part of it, but I’m calling the pictures here and the pictures our director is cutting and our camera operators are cutting. So I’m glad I got to it. I wish I had let it breathe for a hair there and then gotten to that.

“I like that I gradually raised the call and then punched ‘Mullins.’ I think that was effective. I like the sound of that. I’m happiest with that part of it. There was a little bit of a weird pause between ‘who makes an impossible catch,’ but that’s OK. I think I just needed a breath because I hadn’t stopped at ‘Mullins.’ So, that’s my favorite part of it — the rising action toward ‘Mullins.’ You always want to punch the call somewhere, and it’s kind of an early punch, but I think it was such an unexpected catch, being on top of that part of it was the judgment I made, and I think it was the right call.”

Trey Mancini’s inside-the-park homer in his last game at Camden Yards on July 28, 2022

The situation: The last game at Camden Yards before the trade deadline was also Mo Gaba Day. Trey Mancini was expected to be a trade piece.

Brown’s call: In the air to right. Lowe will drift back. Lowe didn’t see it! Lowe lost the ball! Here comes Hays; Trey’s gonna go to third. Trey’s gonna be waved home. Here comes Mancini. He is … safe! Safe! Safe! A fairy tale has come to life! Somewhere way up there, way above where that ball went, there’s a kid with the biggest smile that you’ve ever thought of in your life looking down at Trey Mancini right now.

Brown’s analysis: “I wish I had said ‘an inside-the-park home run in what could be his final at-bat!’ But I didn’t know if it would be scored that way, because it hit off the guy’s face. So I didn’t know.

“Adley’s [Rutschman’s] first hit was a triple, and the reason I like the Adley call is, I said, ‘his first major-league hit, an extra-base hit,’ because Brett Phillips in right bobbled the ball. I still think it should’ve been a double and an E9, but a triple is probably more of a romantic start. I didn’t know at the time, because Phillips did bobble the ball, if it would be a double or a triple. And I thought, in this moment, Adley Rutschman may go on to be one of the greatest Orioles ever. He may go on to be a Hall of Famer. He may go on to be pretty good. Who knows? But here is the day that could symbolize — and it turns out, in some ways it did — the turnaround of the franchise. It’s the before-Adley era for Mike Elias and Brandon Hyde, and here’s Adley Rutschman, the 1-1.

“I can’t screw this call up. This call could be on highlight reels for the rest of time if Adley Rutschman has the career a 1-1 pick could have, and I didn’t know if it was a double or triple. So I could not say triple and risk the official scorer saying double, E9, and vice versa. So maybe this is what’s in my head on the Mancini thing.

“I know this is probably his final home at-bat. Where a ‘fairy tale’ came from, I’m not sure. Maybe there’s a little Michael Kay saying ‘fantasy to reality’ on Derek Jeter’s final home hit as a Yankee. It’s probably cut from the same cloth. But I wish I had said ‘inside-the-park home run in possibly his final home at-bat,’ but I just didn’t know. I didn’t want to do that and get it wrong. I do think about, if this is a play that’s going to be around for a while — the most important thing is I have to get the call right. I have to nail the emotions, the words, all that. But I have to get the call actually right. I have to get the facts right, first and foremost.

“I usually like active voice, but I think ‘a fairy tale has come to life’ has the right intonation, so I’m good with that phrase. My voice wasn’t the best that day. I remember that at the time. It’s a little bit rougher. It’s a day game. I don’t think I was at the full volumetric power I could have, which I believe is why I hold the, ‘He is …’ and Ben [McDonald] jumps me. I wanted to punch the ‘safe,’ and turns out I punched it three times.”

Brown added that, given how much Mancini meant for the team and city, he wanted to do the call justice. It was a day game in July, but it meant more than the date and time called for.

Gunnar Henderson’s first major league hit is a homer on Aug. 31, 2022

The situation: Gunnar Henderson was called up for his MLB debut Aug. 31, 2022, in Cleveland. He came to the plate in the fourth inning for his second at-bat.

Brown’s call: On a 2-2, Henderson drills one, right-center field and deep, and GONE! Oh my goodness, his first major league hit is his first major league home run. The helmet is long gone, as is the ball. Let the hair flow, Gunnar Henderson. You’re a big leaguer, and your first hit is sitting in right-center field, deep in the seats in Cleveland.

Brown’s analysis: The chuckling of Jim Palmer, the Hall of Fame pitcher and analyst on MASN, gets Brown “every time. It’s great. Here’s a guy who has seen everything going, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe this kid just did that.’

“I don’t know why, I’ve always noticed this on this call. ‘Major league’ sounds like ‘major lee.’ I just don’t hit the G. I don’t accentuate that enough. I’m a little high pitch there. I don’t love the pitch it’s operating in. I wish it was a lower register. Now that I’m hearing this, I remember I wish I said ‘his first major league hit is sitting in the right-center field bleachers,’ and then I think, it’s been three years, I think the reason I elongated that part is, in my head I’m going, ‘is it bleachers? Or are those seats?’ And I go, ‘sitting in right-center field, deep in the seats.’ I think I was going for bleachers, but maybe factually those aren’t bleachers, they’re seats out there. I played it off as smoothly as I could, but I didn’t quite hit the intent I wanted to.

“I like ‘The helmet is gone, as is the ball.’ I think his helmet went off in his first at-bat too, then they gave him a right-fitting one after, so I was thinking about that and our director, Drexel Wright, holds the shot maybe a hair longer. Usually it’s bang and the ball’s gone. He holds it a little bit longer, and you can see the helmet fly off, which is great. That makes the visual really good, I think. Then we’re going back to him without the helmet, so I’m trying to match my words with the pictures.

“And now I’m realizing I tend to say ‘oh my goodness’ a lot.”

Cedric Mullins completes a cycle with a home run on May 12, 2023

The situation: Cedric Mullins had already singled, doubled and tripled in this game. He was a home run shy of the cycle and came to the plate with another chance in the eighth inning.

Brown’s call: Oh, into right field. Mullins, did he do it? Yes. Yes, he did! It’s a tsunami! Cedric Mullins completes the cycle and sends Camden Yards into Waterworld.

Brown’s analysis: “It should’ve been ‘turns Camden Yards into Waterworld.’ I knew at the time that I screwed that up. That makes no sense. I was going to say ‘sends into overdrive,’ but then I thought, ‘no, I have to reference the Bird Bath. It’s the opening night of the Bird Bath.’

“I also distinctly remember that I did not have a good voice this day. I really remember going into this game feeling a little under the weather. I remember telling my wife, ‘I hope nothing crazy happens tonight,’ because I just didn’t think I had it. I didn’t think I had a strong voice. And of course, on a night where I don’t have it, I have to call a cycle on the opening of the Bird Bath. I remember going into the game, ‘Let it be a nice, easy Friday night. I just want to get through it. I don’t want to have to grind.’ And, again, I’m not really stretching on the ‘Did he do it?’ I’m pausing. Ben’s jumping in again because I’m just trying to give it everything I’ve got. It’s a big moment. I can hear I’m operating at a higher pitch because I just did not feel good that day.

“I’m going to give myself more of a pass because sometimes you’re out in the bullpen and your curveball’s not working and you just have to grind through six. That was one of those days I just had to grind through it, and I remember it distinctly. I said before the game, ‘Please, let this be a nice, easy game. I don’t want to strain my voice.’ And God bless Cedric Mullins, I had to strain my voice.

“‘It’s a tsunami’ is good. I’ll admit that. Again, we’re showing the Bird Bath. It’s the story.”

Anthony Santander singles on the 16th pitch of his at-bat on May 2, 2023

The situation: Anthony Santander found himself in a lengthy plate appearance against Kansas City right-hander Taylor Clarke.

Brown’s call: It’s pitch No. 16 coming in this epic battle for the soul of humanity. Oh, it’s a fair ball to right field. Is it going to be a hit? Yes! Yes, it is! Sweet 16!

Brown’s analysis: “Intentionally or not, that’s a hat tip to Bill Walton, the wonderful Bill Walton. I am truly and genuinely sad, selfishly sad, that I never had the chance to work with Bill. He was a genius and a magician. I met him a couple times at these college basketball tournaments. We had the PK-80 in 2017 and the PK-85 in 2022. PK for Phil Knight. These were Phil Knight birthday events ESPN put on, big college basketball invitational in Portland, and there were four crews. I was on one of the crews, and Bill was on one of the crews, so I met him a couple times. He was just the loveliest, sweetest, gentlest guy.

“I loved nothing more than Thursday night Pac-12 after dark, Bill with Dave Pasch, and then when Bill would work with Jason Benetti, who’s one of my great friends, it was just TV magic. It was controlled chaos sometimes, and typically uncontrolled chaos. But Bill was a genius of the highest order and a provocateur of the wildest, nuttiest television that typically had nothing to do with what was going on in the sport. But it was my favorite. I just loved it.

“He was the funniest broadcaster of all time, I think, whether he intended it or not. He would say stuff like, on a Thursday Arizona-Colorado game, ‘This is a battle for the soul of humanity’ or ‘The fate of the known universe is at stake.’ And it’s 4-2 Arizona with 18:46 to go. I just found that hilarious, and that’s probably a hat tip to Bill, because we’re 16 pitches into this at-bat, and I’m probably a little loopy at the end of it. So ‘epic battle for the soul of humanity.’ You’ve gotta have fun. We’re 16 pitches into this at-bat. It’s been a long night. We’re in Kansas City.

“If you’re not having fun with this kind of stuff, if you’re not having fun with position players pitching or extreme blowouts, sometimes it’s more fun when the game’s not competitive. This was still a competitive game, but deep into this at-bat, we were probably losing our minds, and I wanted the call to reflect we were losing our minds and celebrate somewhat tongue-in-cheek but somewhat honestly like it was a walk-off hit. And I think it probably was an epic battle for the soul of humanity, and ultimately humanity prevailed.”