The Orioles have another All-Star.

Anthony Santander on Thursday joined the growing list of Orioles heading to the Midsummer Classic, his first appearance in the game in possibly his last year with the team. Santander will be a free agent after this season.

The Orioles have five All-Stars — Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Corbin Burnes and Jordan Westburg are the other four — their most since 2016. Athletic trainer Brian Ebel and ball boy Tyler Smith will also represent the franchise in Arlington, Texas, next week.

Santander is an injury replacement for Houston’s Kyle Tucker, who fouled a ball off his shin this month.

Santander is on track to have a career year. He has 23 home runs, tied for fifth in MLB, and needs just 10 more to reach the career high he set in 2022. He has played in all but five of the Orioles’ games this season.

When the original list of All-Stars was announced Sunday, the Orioles felt they had been passed over.

Henderson and Rutschman were in automatically from the fan voting, and Burnes was added from the player vote. Still, there was confusion. How could the best team in the American League, one that is on pace to win over 100 games for the second year in a row, have only three All-Stars?

Since then, Santander and Westburg have been added as injury replacements. Ryan Mountcastle and Ryan O’Hearn, who were finalists in fan voting, could still be added.