Longtime Orioles athletic trainer Brian Ebel will not return to the organization in 2025, a source confirmed to The Baltimore Banner, ending his tenure as the club’s head trainer after seven years. Ebel worked his way up in Baltimore, joining the organization 40 years ago.

The move comes after the Orioles were buffeted by injuries this season, although the source didn’t specify whether Ebel’s departure was his own decision or one made by the club. The Athletic first reported the change coming to Baltimore’s athletic training staff.

Ebel and his staff of Mark Shires, Pat Wesley and Chris Poole earned the 2023 Major League Athletic Training staff of the year award, and Ebel also featured as part of the American League staff at the 2024 All-Star Game. Ebel was honored in 2022, as well, when he received the National Athletic Trainer’s Association’s Most Distinguished Athletic Trainer Award. He was also picked for the Maryland Athletic Trainer’s Association Hall of Fame that year.

Head athletic trainer Brian Ebel, Jordan Westburg #11, Anthony Santander #25, Adley Rutschman #35, and Gunnar Henderson #2 are recognized for being selected to the 2024 All-Star Game. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ebel was only the fourth head athletic trainer in Orioles history, according to the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society. He followed Richie Bancells, an Orioles Hall of Famer who began working for the major league squad in 1984 before retiring in 2017.

Ebel graduated from Eastern Kentucky University and earned an MBA degree from Johns Hopkins University in 2003. The next year, Ebel finished an administrative residency at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, his biography states.

Ebel joined Baltimore as a minor league trainer but spent 28 of his 40 years as part of the major league staff.