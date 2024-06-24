The flock started a year ago.

As the Orioles added on wins, the seats at Camden Yards started to fill. After three 100-loss seasons and COVID-19 pandemic restrictions caused attendance to falter, the Orioles had 1,936,798 people attend their 81 regular-season home games.

This year, they are on track to beat that easily.

The Orioles, after selling out the last three games of their last homestand against the Phillies, have surpassed 1 million fans after just 38 home games. If this continues, the Orioles’ attendance will be over 2 million for the first time since 2017, before the team’s rebuild began.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Baltimore has seen the second-largest increase in attendance this season, behind only the Diamondbacks. Arizona, like Baltimore, went from suffering through a 100-loss season to making the playoffs last year.

The Diamondbacks made it all the way to the World Series, where they fell to the Rangers. Although they haven’t replicated that success during this season — they are 38-40 and in third place in the National League West — their attendance is on pace to go over 2 million for the first time since 2019.

The Mets and the Astros, two teams who are below .500 and got off to bad starts, have seen the biggest decreases in attendance. The Mets, who play in a city with a population of over 8 million, have had fewer people at Citi Field than Baltimore, which has only 500,000 in its city limits. The Mets have played three more home games than the Orioles.