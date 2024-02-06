Austin Hays has won his arbitration hearing against the Orioles and will make $6.3 million this year, according to multiple reports.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post was first to report the news.

Hays, in his second year of arbitration, receives a raise from $3.2 million a year ago. Of the team’s 17 arbitration-eligible players who were tendered a contract, Jacob Webb and Ryan O’Hearn are the only two who have not received a salary figure for 2024. Arbitration hearings run through mid-February.

Thee Orioles proposed a $5.85 million salary for Hays before the arbitration deadline last month, according to the Associated Press.

Hays, 28, had the best year of his major league career last year, making the All-Star game for the first time while hitting .275 with 16 home runs.

He debuted in 2017 for a brief 20-game stint but didn’t get brought back to the majors for another two years as injuries and poor performance kept him in the minors. He returned in 2019 and suffered through four rebuilding seasons with the Orioles, playing on two teams that lost more than 100 games.

Last year’s team won 101 games and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Hays was one of three players on the American League Division Series team that saw the team from start to end of the rebuild, joining just fellow outfielders Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins.

Hays is a steady fixture in left field, spending all but 70 innings in that corner last season. He’s expected to regain that position again this year, with Mullins in center field and Santander in right.

The Orioles reached deals with eight players before the arbitration deadline in January. Four more agreed to contracts back in November. Although the team did not initially come to terms with relievers Danny Coulombe and Cionel Pérez at the deadline, the sides were able to work out a deal before going to a hearing.

