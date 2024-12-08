The Orioles checked off another item on their to-do list Saturday night by agreeing to a one-year deal with catcher Gary Sánchez, according to multiple reports.

Sánchez, 32, is expected to fill the role of Adley Rutschman’s backup. The deal, which was first reported by the New York Post, is worth $8.5 million.

Sánchez was a two-time All-Star with the New York Yankees, in 2017 and 2019. Last year, with the Milwaukee Brewers, Sánchez played 89 games and received 245 at-bats. In that part-time action, Sánchez hit .220 with a .699 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

Rutschman will receive the majority of playing time behind the plate, but his struggles late in the season (a .207 average after the All-Star break) increased the importance of James McCann as the Orioles attempted to get Rutschman time off.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

By agreeing to a deal with Sánchez, the Orioles all but ruled out a return for McCann, their backup catcher in 2023 and 2024. McCann hit .234 last year in 65 games, but he is a free agent.

On defense, Sánchez and McCann rated similarly in Statcast metrics. McCann earned a negative-6 rating in blocks above average, while Sánchez earned a negative-2. Sánchez and McCann averaged almost identical pop times on throws to second, at 1.96 seconds and 1.98 seconds, respectively.

The one-year deal for Sánchez makes sense for the Orioles because of the potential rise of Samuel Basallo, their highly rated prospect. The 20-year-old Basallo ranks as the 13th-best prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, and he reached Triple-A by the end of the 2024 season. He could arrive in Baltimore late in the 2025 season.

Agreeing to a deal with Sánchez was the second move Baltimore made Saturday. The Orioles signed outfielder Tyler O’Neill to a three-year, $49.5 million contract that includes an opt-out clause following the 2025 campaign.

With O’Neill and Sánchez, there don’t appear to be many other major moves the Orioles must make in the position-player market. But, as the winter meetings open Monday in Dallas, the Orioles are in the hunt for pitching, particularly a front-line starter.