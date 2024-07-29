When news spread through the Orioles clubhouse on Friday that the team had acquired Zach Eflin from the Rays, manager Brandon Hyde’s office suddenly became a place of relief.

Thank God, his players said, they wouldn’t have to face him anymore.

During Eflin’s last time at Camden Yards in September 2023, when the Orioles and Rays were in a tight race for the American League East, the right-hander allowed just one hit as he took a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

But he’s with Baltimore now, a needed veteran starter as the Orioles try to replicate last season’s success and take it a step further.

On Monday, in the first game of a doubleheader, the Orioles got their first taste of what Eflin can do for them as he struck out a season-high seven batters and gave up three runs in six innings in the Orioles’ 11-5 win.

Due to inclement weather, the start time of game two is to be announced, the team said. Cade Povich is set to pitch.

With less than 24 hours to go until Tuesday’s 6 p.m. trade deadline, it’s possible the Orioles can still add another starter. But if this is all they do, Eflin is still a step forward for the team. He brings playoff experience, including the World Series. And in addition to what he can do on the mound, the Orioles expect him to become a clubhouse leader once he gets settled. He finished sixth in American League Cy Young voting last year and had a 4.09 ERA heading into his start Monday.

Baltimore Orioles first base Ryan Mountcastle (6) smiles after singling and scoring a teammate during a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards on July 29, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

“I know it’s hard to be the new guy coming in and being right away someone people can go to and talk to, he will become that, and soon,” Hyde said. “Anytime we can add experience in the room I think that’s really important.”

Eflin allowed 10 hits but walked none as his control, one of his best attributes, and his ability not to let things snowball out of control, were on display.

“He’s always going to be a ground ball way from a double play, we’ve seen that a lot with him,” Hyde said. “A total pro effort, knowing that we have a doubleheader and that if he could give us six inning that would be huge. He went out and did that.”

He got some help from the Orioles defense, such as when Colton Cowser made stellar back-to-back plays in left field in the third inning.

Eflin’s biggest mistake came in the fifth, when Addison Barger — who took over after Justin Turner was traded to the Mariners mid-game — hit a curveball to right-centerfield for a three-run homer. Eflin rebounded to get the side out on eight pitches in the sixth inning to end his Orioles’ debut.

“It was awesome,” Eflin said of his first game. “The crowd was into it, a little different than Tampa. It was a lot of fun, honestly, to be out there with the guys, it’s such a good, young, high-energy team.”

And while Eflin’s control was on display, Blue Jays’ starter Yariel Rodríguez’s was not. He walked four of the first eight batters he faced, then hit James McCann in the nose with a 94.6 mph fastball. McCann instantly fell to the ground before slowly getting up. Trainers attended to him for about 10 minutes before he proceeded to first base. The catcher played the rest of the game with cotton gauze still in his nose to stop the blood.

McCann will get a CT scan and see an eye, nose and throat specialist on Tuesday.

“To stay in the game and be the leader that he is, it makes my job a lot easier to know that someone is out there giving it everything they have,” Eflin said. “It could be a hot day, you could be giving up a lot of hits, but someone else out here is playing through a serious injury. It was amazing to watch.”

Rodríguez, who allowed three earned runs, was promptly removed. The Orioles had no problem hitting off the rest of the Blue Jays’ pitching staff, either. Cowser, in the leadoff spot, had a hit to extend his streak to 10 games, while Ryan Mountcastle and Jordan Westburg each had three hits. Anthony Santander had two, his second being his 30th home run of the season, just three off his career-high.