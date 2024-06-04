The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

TORONTO — Austin Hays flipped his bat down in defiance.

It’s only June but already it’s been a long season for Hays. It started with illness in spring training that carried over into the season, costing him 10 pounds and a weeks worth of at-bats. Then came the calf strain that sidelined him for three weeks. And all the while, Hays was greatly underperforming, hitting .111 at the time of his injured list placement on April 20 as his spot was taken over by Colton Cowser.

But the sun has started to shine a bit brighter for Hays recently. He’s hitting .294 since returning from the injured list on May 13, including three multi-hit games.

This moment in Toronto, though, was the clearest sign that Hays was on the right track. He watched as the ball he just hit traveled 399 feet to left field for his first home run of the season, then ran around the bases with urgency.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A few innings later, Hays did it again. This one, a solo shot, put the Orioles clearly ahead as they beat the Blue Jays 7-2 in the first of a four-game series. Hays was much calmer this time, just reacting with a simple chest bump as he crossed home.

The first one was out of the way. This one was just back to business for him.

Hays — one of four survivors of the rebuild — had the best season of his career last year, making the All-Star team while hitting .314 with nine home runs in the first half of the season. His performance trailed off in the second half, batting .238 after the break.

As he struggled to start this season, and Cowser solidified himself as a major leaguer, Hays saw his playing time diminish, oftentimes being used in more of a platoon role. Monday could have been a step toward claiming his daily spot in left field again.

Anthony Santander also homered in the Orioles’ win, his second in three games, and Ramón Urías added another one in the top of the ninth inning off reliever Ryan Burr. Connor Norby made his MLB debut, playing second base and going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He was replaced by Urías in the seventh inning.

Grayson Rodriguez pitched 6 2/3 innings, his longest start of the season, while giving up just one run, a solo homer by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the fourth.