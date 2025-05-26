Even at his lowest moments, when Charlie Morton pondered why his performances were so strikingly poor, the Orioles right-hander never wavered on the belief he could still do this.

He has done this for most of his life, after all, and he wasn’t ready to admit time had come for him at last. Not when his fastball still had life and his curveball still spun as well as it did. At 41, Morton has played professional baseball for more years (23) than not. He was 18 when the Atlanta Braves selected him in the third round of the 2002 draft, and the winding career that has followed is one that is defined as much by failure as it is success.

The beginning of Morton’s Orioles career falls in the former category. After five starts, Morton’s ERA was an even 10.

The six innings he produced in Monday’s 5-2 Orioles win against the St. Louis Cardinals, by comparison, proved Morton correct — and it delivered Baltimore a season-best three-game winning streak.

He can still do this. His internal belief was validated for at least one start, although this didn’t come completely out of nowhere. In a bullpen role for his previous three appearances, signs of a turnaround were apparent.

And with two runs against him Monday, Morton’s last four outings have a much different sheen: 15 1/3 innings, four runs and a 17-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. That is good for a 2.35 ERA, and his once-elevated ERA has dropped all the way to 7.09.

To state Morton is all the way back would still be a reach, but there were plenty of promising signs in his most recent start. It begins with his curveball. Even when catcher Pedro Pagés lifted one for a high two-run home run to left, the pitch Pagés hit was well inside. It wasn’t the type of missed location that foiled so many of Morton’s earlier appearances.

And to pair with the improved curveball location, Morton flashed high fastball velocity throughout his appearance. His four-seamer reached 96.2 mph and averaged 94.3 mph, which was about a half mph faster than usual this year.

Of course, for all the good Morton brought Monday, he played a large role in why Baltimore is in its current predicament at 19-34. Before this latest appearance, Morton had yet to pitch in a win. His personal record was 0-7, but the Orioles lost all 12 games in which Morton appeared.

Signed this offseason for $15 million, Morton was supposed to be a reliable rotation stabilizer, a stopgap before some of the Orioles’ injured starters returned. Instead, his poor performances helped begin a spiral, although the rotation at large struggled mightily around him, too.

With the wide-ranging pitching issues, Baltimore fell to the basement of the American League East.

The three straight wins all have something in common: strong outings from the starting pitcher. Left-hander Trevor Rogers arrived as the 27th man for Saturday’s doubleheader and delivered 6 1/3 scoreless frames. Dean Kremer provided 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Then came Morton’s six innings with two runs.

By keeping Baltimore in the game early, the Orioles’ offense produced enough for their first winning streak of the season. A small-ball approach — and some good fortune — helped Baltimore jump out to an early lead.

A throwing error from third baseman Nolan Gorman in the first wiped out what could’ve been a double play and instead allowed Gunnar Henderson’s fielder’s choice ground ball to score Jackson Holliday from third.

Two innings later, Dylan Carlson notched the first of two hits to lead off the frame. He stole second, reached third on Maverick Handley’s bunt and scored when Holliday drove an RBI single into center.

Then Carlson, who played for St. Louis between 2020 and 2024, rifled a three-run homer against right-hander Erick Fedde. Carlson began his Orioles career hitting 1-for-22 in his first 14 games. In his last four games, including Monday, he has five hits.

Carlson played a large part of an improved offensive showcase that included Ryan O’Hearn’s three hits (which rose his average to .340). They had a strong platform from which to work because of Morton’s quality start.

It’s far from a sure thing Morton is back to his best. His best, after all, might realistically be in the rearview mirror. But after months of searching for this, Morton at least found something that looked more promising.