CLEVELAND — This game has a way of finding people when they’re in unusual situations, so the game found left-hander Gregory Soto in the ninth inning Thursday.

For a bullpen that lost right-hander Félix Bautista to the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder discomfort, the ninth inning now becomes more of an adventure. Before the game, interim manager Tony Mansolino said Baltimore wouldn’t have a set replacement at closer; instead, the Orioles will rely on matchup-based decisions to piece together late-game scenarios.

The first opportunity went to Soto, the hard-throwing southpaw. He has closed games before. In All-Star seasons for the Detroit Tigers in 2021 and 2022, Soto combined for 48 saves. But he has yet to appear in that role for Baltimore since arriving in a trade last year, and so he came to the mound at Progressive Field in a one-run game.

Soto struck out the first two batters he faced and forced a game-ending groundout.

In doing so, Baltimore passed its first test without Bautista this year to secure a 4-3 victory in Cleveland.

With the narrow win, the Orioles avoided a sweep against the Guardians. They also broke a streak of seven losses in their last eight games. And now, with a series against the Colorado Rockies at Camden Yards this weekend, Baltimore could attempt to make up some of the ground it lost on this road trip.

But still, at 45-57, the Orioles are poised to be sellers from here until the July 31 trade deadline.

There are still games to be played, and the one Thursday featured a hot start. This isn’t the first time this series the Orioles jumped on a starting pitcher, only to have them settle in. Right-hander Tanner Bibee allowed three first-inning runs Monday, yet he still worked seven innings in a win. This time, it was left-hander Logan Allen who conceded thrice in the first inning.

The loudest swing came from Ramón Laureano in that frame, as he continues what is a resurgent season. Laureano crushed a low changeup 414 feet for a two-run homer, which tied him with Jackson Holliday for the most homers on the team (14). And after Tyler O’Neill recorded the first of two singles — his first multi-hit game since April 5 — Ramón Urías lashed an RBI double to center, a line drive that Ángel Martínez misplayed.

From there, though, the Orioles didn’t add on until the seventh. That’s when Gunnar Henderson swatted a two-out RBI single to recapture the lead for right-hander Charlie Morton and the rest of the pitching staff.

Looking through the lens of the trade deadline, Morton’s start would encourage potential buyers. They already know the clubhouse presence Morton brings, and his postseason track record as either a starter or long reliever is strong. But can he still do it? Can Morton, 40, provide value for a team seeking a starter?

The quality start from Morton Thursday wasn’t dominant. He allowed a pair of home runs to Steven Kwan and conceded a third run on Nolan Jones’ sacrifice fly in the third. His command was shaky at times; Morton walked four batters.

Still, Morton ground his way into the seventh inning on a season-high 107 pitches. Morton provided necessary length for a bullpen that is relatively inexperienced.

The three runs he allowed in 6 2/3 innings allowed Baltimore to hand a lead to its bullpen. And after Morton issued a two-out walk to Kwan in the seventh, right-hander Corbin Martin forced a first-pitch popup to end the inning.

The bounce back from Morton has been equally impressive. He began the year in poor form. And after the All-Star break, he reverted to his earlier issues when he allowed seven runs against the Tampa Bay Rays. But Morton navigated the baserunners against him well, and he’ll have one more start ahead of the trade deadline for opposing clubs to analyze.

Behind Morton, Martin, Seranthony Domínguez and Soto posted zeroes. In Soto’s previous appearance this week, he walked three batters and allowed two runs in a loss. He shut down the three batters he faced Thursday, however, and for at least one day, Baltimore lived without Bautista.

News and notes

Left-hander Keegan Akin (shoulder) is expected to pitch another rehab outing Saturday. Once he completes that, Mansolino said Akin should be ready to return to Baltimore.