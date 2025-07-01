ARLINGTON, Tex. — After all that, exhale.

The Orioles won this series opener against the Texas Rangers, 10-6, in 11 innings. How they did it is a case study in absurdity, from a throwing error that allowed a runner to score from second to extra-innings homers from both teams. It was rocky, it was wild, it was good fun.

It was a much-needed win — they all are for the Orioles at this point. This topsy-turvy victory closed out the Orioles’ first winning month of 2025.

“A little bit of disbelief at times, both on offense and when we were throwing the ball on defense too,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said. “That was kind of a classic. I told [pitching strategy coach Ryan] Klimek there, I think it was the 11th, I said, ‘Hey man, we’re going to be talking about this one in the next 10 years.’”

Baltimore (37-47) fumbled away this game twice in epic fashion but fought back each time. The result, then, was an Orioles win that kept fans on the edge of their seat in an emotional rollercoaster. The extremes occurred in the 10th inning, when home runs from Gunnar Henderson and Colton Cowser supplied the Orioles with a three-run lead only for Adolis García’s three-run shot off left-hander Keegan Akin to spoil it. But in the 11th, one of Baltimore’s best offensive innings came at the right time.

Luis Vázquez punched a go-ahead RBI single to center for his first hit with the Orioles, and his second major league hit ever. Then Ramón Laureano’s third double of the day (and fourth hit overall) preceded Henderson’s double, and the double-salvo gave Baltimore a lopsided lead it wouldn’t lose this time.

“It speaks to the guys that we have in this clubhouse. They didn’t give anything away,” Henderson said. “It felt great to be able to come through. I feel like all of us just beared down there at the end.”

As perhaps the best advert for the absurd nature of this game, the Rangers (41-44) brought pitcher Jack Leiter to the plate with one out in the 11th to face right-hander Andrew Kittredge. Leiter wasn’t even the only pitcher to hit in this game — both teams lost their designated hitters, one via injury and another via a pinch-running decision.

Before this all went sideways into Monday night madness at Globe Life Field, left-hander Trevor Rogers was superb.

This was a vintage performance for Rogers. He returned to his swing-and-miss best and forced 16 whiffs, with 14 of those coming against a lively four-seam fastball. In 2021 and 2021 combined, when Rogers was at his peak for the Miami Marlins, Rogers induced 15 or more whiffs in 17 appearances. This is the first time Rogers recorded 16 or more whiffs in a start since April 2023.

Rogers said initially, the Rangers were showing good plate discipline at the bottom of the zone. So the Orioles “switched the plan up to just fastballs up at the top. We got really good results” besides the two-run homer from Marcus Semien in the sixth.

His arrival at last year’s trade deadline brought an immediate pressure-packed environment, and Rogers posted a 7.11 ERA in four starts before a demotion to Triple-A Norfolk. But after enduring a long winter and beginning this season in the minors, Rogers’ four starts in the majors this season have helped turn the page.

A native of New Mexico, Rogers had ample visitors, including his old coach from Carlsbad High School, rooting him on Monday. They didn’t expect to see him hit. Rogers grabbed Ryan Mountcastle’s bat for his two plate appearances, and while Mansolino told Rogers not to swing, but he said “I had to get off one swing.”

He whiffed and struck out twice, but that didn’t matter — except to Henderson.

“I told him [Rogers] that if he swung the bat, I was going to fine Gunnar Henderson 10 grand in the middle of the game, and he kind of smirked,” Mansolino said. “I think he thought that I was joking. So Gunnar Henderson owes me 10 grand.”

Said Henderson: “I don’t know why he put that on me, but yeah, he was definitely not supposed to swing. But it was pretty funny seeing him swing.”

Was it worth it?

“I don’t know if that was the best-looking swing,” Rogers admitted. “Might’ve messed my golf swing up, but I had to get one in.”

Gary Sánchez, meanwhile, took over behind the plate in Chadwick Tromp’s stead in the bottom of the third due to Tromp’s lower back tightness that will likely send him to the injured list. It led to an adventure in the seventh inning. Rangers outfielder Michael Helman stole second after a two-out walk, and Sánchez’s throw down ricocheted into center field. Helman charged to third, turned toward the plate and never stopped.

Gunnar Henderson is greeted in the dugout after he scored along with Ramón Laureano and Jackson Holliday on a bases-loaded double by Gary Sánchez. (Julio Cortez/AP)

The throw home on the relay from second baseman Jackson Holliday bounced in, but it still should’ve been one Sánchez could handle. It arrived in ample time to beat Helman. Sánchez, though, couldn’t corral the ball, and a hard slide from Helman turned into the game-tying run.

“If we put the throw on the money, he’s probably out, but that’s the gamble you take as a third-base coach,” Mansolino said.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks a play at the plate wasn’t converted in Baltimore’s favor. For as well as Sánchez is batting since returning from the injured list — it was his bases-clearing double in the third that gave the Orioles a 3-0 lead — the veteran backstop has shown some of the defensive lapses that have followed him throughout his career.

The third-inning double from Sánchez looked to be just the start of a major breakthrough for the Orioles against left-hander Patrick Corbin. It began with singles from Holliday and Laureano, then Henderson walked to load the bases.

After Sánchez cleared the bases, Ramón Urías followed with a single to put runners on the corners with no outs, but Baltimore couldn’t add on from there.

The lack of additional run support left Rogers and the bullpen with limited wiggle room, and the two-run shot from Semien in the sixth and the Helman play in the eighth tied it up.

Sánchez was under more pressure in the ninth when pinch runner Ezequiel Duran entered. Duran stole second and third, and Sánchez’s bounced throw to third might’ve ended the game had Urías not kept it in the infield.

By forcing extra innings, a classic game was possible. The dynamite followed. But when the smoke cleared, the Orioles were winners.

