A round of applause awaited Trevor Rogers as he walked off the mound after completing a career-high eight innings.

When he walked into the dugout, after taking a moment to enjoy the standing ovation, his teammates put the home run pirate hat on him. It’s an honor reserved only for hitters. But on this night, after a shutout day like that, they made an exception. After all, stellar performances call for new celebrations.

Rogers does not have a permanent spot in the rotation, at least not yet. But after he put together the longest start for an Orioles pitcher since Sept. 26, 2023, it’s getting harder and harder to deny him a place.

Rogers’ performance, as the Orioles are in a stretch of 16 games without a day off, helped a depleted bullpen and led the Orioles to a 6-0 win over the Rangers in the first game of a three-game set. And by being so dominant, Rogers continued to show that the changes — both physical and mental — that he’s spent the last year on are finally paying off.

On Monday, Rogers struck out four and walked none. He allowed just three hits — a leadoff single in the second from Adolis García and back-to-back base hits from Sam Haggerty and Wyatt Langford in the sixth. Each time, Rogers remained calm, quickly dispelling any damage.

In his three major league starts this season, Rogers has pitched to a 1.62 ERA, allowing just three runs across 16 2/3 innings. It’s a stark contrast from where he was when the Orioles first traded for him last July, when he pitched to a 7.11 ERA before being demoted to Norfolk for the rest of the season. And it may be just enough progress to show he can stick in the rotation, even with Cade Povich scheduled to go out on a rehab assignment soon.

Second baseman Jackson Holliday, meanwhile, lifted the Orioles offensively, collecting four of the the team’s RBIs and further propelling himself in the All-Star conversation in his first full major league season.

Earlier on Monday, MLB released their second All-Star voting update, with Holliday in second place behind the Tigers’ Gleyber Torres among American League second baseman. The top two at each position advance to phase two, where the votes are re-set and the top vote-getter will be named an All-Star starter. The two players advancing to phase two will be announced on Thursday. Voting in the next round will begin June 30 and the winner at each spot will be declared July 2. Players who are not voted in can also be selected via the player ballot or commissioner’s office.

Holliday still has work to do — he’s only 11,010 votes ahead of the Astros’ Jose Altuve — but a performance like Monday can only help his chances.

In the third inning, catcher Chadwick Tromp, brought up on Monday to replace Maverick Handley after he was placed on the injured list, got the first hit of the day. Holliday took it from there, hitting his 12th double of the season to send Tromp in and give the Orioles a 1-0 lead.

Two innings later, Holliday hit a three-run homer, his second off a left-handed pitcher this year. He’s now hitting .273 against left-handed pitchers this year, just above his .263 average against righties.