BOSTON — Colton Cowser had never played at Fenway Park before.

But he had been to JetBlue Park, the Red Sox’s spring training home that’s also known as Fenway South because it features the same outfield dimensions as the famous Boston ballpark. He speculated that it would probably feel the same.

He stuck with his hypothesis, even after being told that Boston’s home opener, which featured a sell-out crowd of 36,093 and an emotional pre-game ceremony honoring the late Tim Wakefield and the 2004 Red Sox World Series champion team, would probably be a great deal louder. And, perhaps, a little meaner, Boston fans are known to boo their opponents, especially their division foes.

Cowser wasn’t alarmed. He didn’t perform great during his one spring training game at Fenway South, striking out twice. On Tuesday, up north, he showed that he had no trouble handling the atmosphere, hitting two doubles and four of the Orioles’ RBIs as Baltimore beat Boston 7-1.

This, though, is exactly how this new, more-confident-at-the-plate Cowser would expect his day to go. He knows his first stint in the majors — when he accumulated just seven hits in 61 at-bats — wasn’t the type of player he was. But he went to work in the offseason, perfecting his set-up and creating a consistent hand placement that he could replicate in every plate appearance.

The changes were evident in spring training, albeit not in that one appearance at JetBlue. He hit .275 down in Florida, earning a spot on the Opening Day roster. He didn’t get a start until the fifth game of the season, but he had two hits that day and has continued to get opportunities.

Cowser’s two-hit day came at a time when the other Orioles outfielders have been struggling at the plate. Austin Hays, whose spot Cowser took in left field on Tuesday, is 2-for-26 this season. Cedric Mullins isn’t faring much better — he’s hitting .188 after collecting two hits himself on Tuesday.

The left-handed hitting Cowser even remained in the game when a lefty pitcher took the mound, showing either that he has earned the trust of manager Brandon Hyde or that Hyde didn’t think a slumping Hays would fare any better. And while the outfield prospects on the Triple-A Norfolk Tides continue to out-hit their competition, Cowser should be safe in his spot as long as he continues to hit due to his strong defensive skills. He can play all three positions at an above average level, while Heston Kjerstad and Kyle Stowers are usually obligated to either corner.

And while Cowser worked toward cementing his place in the majors, Corbin Burnes continued to show why the Orioles gave up two young prospects for the starter. He allowed two hits in the first, including a 413-foot blast from Tyler O’Neill that went over the Green Monster. Burnes didn’t allow another hit or run the rest of the day as he pitched seven innings for the first time in an Orioles uniform.

He has allowed just four runs and has struck out 20 in his first three starts with the Orioles.