The Orioles followed a familiar formula on the first day of the MLB Draft on Sunday night, as they chose three college hitters with their first three selections.

Matt Blood, the Orioles’ vice president of player development and domestic scouting, said Baltimore will focus on choosing the “best player available at each pick and sometimes that’s gonna be a position player, sometimes it’s gonna be pitchers.”

On Sunday, Baltimore picked North Carolina outfielder Vance Honeycutt with the No. 22 pick, then nabbed a pair of Virginia teammates: shortstop Griff O’Ferrall and catcher Ethan Anderson. Honeycutt particularly excited Blood, who said the Orioles were “surprised” and “very happy” the center fielder slid to Baltimore.

Follow along for updates on each selection the Orioles make on the second day of the draft.

3rd round, No. 97: Austin Overn, outfielder, USC

Southern California's Austin Overn bats during an NCAA baseball game against Long Beach State on March 19. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) (Kyusung Gong/AP)

The Orioles picked their fourth straight college hitter to begin the draft. Austin Overn has immense speed and played football during his freshman year at Southern California before committing solely to baseball. The left-handed hitter batted .270 with an .810 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 2024 and earned a place on the All-Pac-12 defensive team for his work in center field.

Overn impressed this summer in the Cape Cod League, which is considered one of the premier wood bat college summer leagues. He hit .314 with a .947 OPS during the summer, likely vaulting his standing among scouts.

4th round, No. 127: Chase Allsup, RHP, Auburn

Auburn Tigers pitcher Chase Allsup (46) during the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Auburn Tigers on May 24. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Orioles selected their first pitcher of the draft in the fourth round, opting for right-hander Chase Allsup of Auburn. Allsup started 11 games for the Tigers as a junior and had mixed results. He finished the season with a 5.63 ERA and 1.412 WHIP. His fastball has life to it, averaging in the mid-90s, and his strikeout numbers were impressive, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. He also reduced his walk numbers as a junior.

