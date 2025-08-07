The Orioles are rolling out modified season ticket packages for Birdland Members beginning with the 2026 campaign, and with them comes the introduction of 20-game and 40-game ticket packages in place of the former 13-game and 29-game plans.

Baltimore has contemplated a change of this sort for almost a decade, before a change in ownership groups led David Rubenstein to the helm and Catie Griggs to the role of president of business operations. The goal, Griggs said, was to reduce complexity between plans and eliminate a “real or perceived lack of transparency.”

With it comes guaranteed access for opening day and postseason games for Birdland Members. Concession and merchandise discounts remain the same from 2025 heading into 2026, and the Orioles are introducing an exclusive Birdland Member gate that will guarantee plan holders a giveaway, regardless of their arrival time.

“One of the things we were really looking to prioritize as we were trying to rethink our packages on the reserve side was to make sure we were providing much greater transparency, and a large part of that is by reducing the complexity in terms of who gets what,” Griggs said.

To address that, the revised plans are laid out in a digital catalog that Birdland Members will receive by Thursday. It conveys the options — 20-game, 40-game and full-season plans — along with which perks apply to which plans.

This is the second time in recent years that the Orioles have changed their season ticket packages. Ahead of the 2025 season, ticket prices rose for about two-thirds of the ticket holders and decreased for one-third of Birdland Members. Some fans balked at the change last year.

For fans who do not want to increase their number of tickets per season, the Orioles will also have a 10-game pack that “does not come with the same benefits, but it does offer a reserved seat at a materially advantaged price for fans who prefer that,” Griggs said.

Otherwise, fans can sell back up to 30% of the tickets in their plan, and that money will go toward a 2027 membership renewal.

Orioles fans in the flag court mill about during the third inning of a game against the Miami Marlins on July 11. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

“We do want to make sure we’re creating an opportunity for fans to find the package size, the location, the benefits and the price point that make the most sense for them,” Griggs said. “But there is going to be a change in Year One, and we recognize that.”

The opening day and postseason ticket guarantee doesn’t necessarily mean each fan will sit in their usual seat or section for that game, given availability.

“Depending on whether you’re a full-, half- or a partial-season ticket member will dictate whether that access is guaranteed to be your specific seat location, your specific section or just ensuring you’re able to get into the ballpark,” Griggs said. “But that was something that was important for us to clean up.”

Full-season members are guaranteed their own seats for opening day and the playoffs. The 40-game members will receive either their same seats or seats in the vicinity for opening day and the postseason. And 20-game members will be inside the stadium but aren’t guaranteed their own seats.

Given the reduction of seats for renovation projects, such as a new press box when the current one is converted into a premium club, some fans will be required to move seats from their current plans.

Additionally, if three 29-game members share a specific seat location and they each transition to a 40-game membership, the Orioles will “run into math problems,” Griggs said.

“It’s less than 25%, so it is far and away the minority, but there will be fans who won’t be able to sit in the same seats that they perhaps sat in this year,” Griggs said. “They will be receiving priority, in terms of we’ll be working with them first to identify what are the locations they’re most interested in, what are the prices that most work for them, work for their families or work for their businesses, and hopefully find another location that makes sense. But we do recognize that there will be people who need to sit in a different spot than they perhaps have in 2025.”

Fans pack Camden Yards for the Orioles’ home opener in March. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Details of the new plans are as follows.

Full-season plan

Fans who sign up for an 81-game membership can expect tickets to start at $1,650.

Among the benefits is the first opportunity to purchase season parking, guaranteed seats for opening day and each postseason game, and a 30% discount on concessions and merchandise. (The discount does not include alcohol, a change that was made prior to the 2025 season.)

Full-season members also receive complimentary club-level access, an area that will be renovated this winter, as well as members-branded gear. The ticket exchange and sellback program are also available. Each Birdland Membership features complimentary MLB.TV access.

Half-season plans

The 40-game memberships are broken into two categories. The benefits are the same for both. They include everything the full-season plan does except for complimentary club-level access.

The 40-game plans include opening day and postseason tickets, a 30% concession and merchandise discount, guaranteed gate giveaways, a ticket exchange and sellback program, and branded gear. The 40-game members also have first access to purchase season parking and can use Birdland Rewards for club-level passes and other experiences.

The two half-plan options range from $860 to $4,450 per seat.

Plan A: Includes at least one game in every home series, and at least one Friday or Saturday game for every weekend home series.

Plan B: Features at least one game in every home series, including all Sunday home games.

Partial-season plans

The 20-game package begins at $350 and can rise to $2,690 per seat, and there are four options. Each includes a 25% discount for merchandise and concessions. Unlike the larger packages, the partial-season plans don’t include member-branded gear.

Partial plan A: Includes primarily Monday-Thursday home games and at least four Friday or Saturday home games.

Partial plan B: Also includes primarily Monday-Thursday home games and at least four Friday or Saturday home games.

(Plans A and B, noted as “value plans,” begin at $350 and extend to $1,990 per seat. The specific games available for each plan will be determined after the MLB schedule is released.)

Partial plan C: Includes at least one Friday or Saturday game in every weekend home series and a mix of weekdays.

Partial plan D: Includes all Sunday games, plus a mix of weekdays.

(Plans C and D are labeled as the “best matchups” package, and the price range is $550 to $2,690 per seat.)

Flex plans

The flex plans remain, allowing fans to pick the games they want to see throughout the season with no ticket fees. There are four levels of flex credits — a commitment that puts a certain dollar amount in a wallet of sorts to be used on tickets.

The wallet funds don’t count toward purchasing opening day or postseason tickets, and it can’t be rolled over toward 2027 renewal.

$6,000 and $3,000

These price ranges have the same benefits. Fans who commit to these flex plans have access to up to four opening day seats. In the postseason, they’ll have access to up to four seats for two games in each series through the American League Championship Series. The concession and merchandise discount is 20%.

$1,500

The concession and merchandise discount drops to 15% for the middle flex plan, although it offers opening day access for up to four seats. For the postseason, this middle plan has access to four seats for one game during the wild-card round and American League Division Series.

$750

The lowest-priced flex plan has a concession and merchandise discount of 10%. There’s access for up to two seats for opening day and two seats for one game during each of the wild-card and ALDS rounds of the playoffs.