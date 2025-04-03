Students 18 years or older at recognized high schools, colleges and universities are eligible to join a new Birdland Student Pass program to receive discounted tickets.

Those tickets, with five dates in April set, will cost $10. There’s no fee to join the program. Student fans will only owe the cost of the ticket itself.

To register for the Birdland Student Pass, visit this site: https://www.mlb.com/orioles/tickets/students.

In April, the following games are available on the pass: Friday, April 11 vs. Toronto at 7:05 p.m.; Wednesday, April 16 vs. Cleveland at 6:35 p.m.; Thursday, April 17 vs. Cleveland at 6:35 p.m.; Friday, April 18 vs. Cincinnati at 7:05 p.m.; Tuesday, April 29 vs. New York Yankees at 6:35 p.m.

Fans using the pass must download the MLB Ballpark app to access their tickets.

The initiative is another attempt to make Orioles games more affordable and well attended. Under president of business operations Catie Griggs, the Orioles added a value menu to Camden Yards for more reasonably priced concessions.

And in an interview with The Baltimore Banner in October, Griggs hinted at finding ways to welcome back fans to the ballpark.

“It’s about intentionality,” Griggs said. “What are the things that we can do to more intentionally engage more of our community, to welcome fans back who, for whatever reason, haven’t been coming for the last bit? How do we make sure this is an environment where everyone who is a fan, is wearing a hat, is wearing gear, that they actually want to make their way downtown?”

In her previous positions with Atlanta United and the Seattle Mariners, Griggs helped drive up attendance and brought prominent events to town, such as the MLB All-Star Game and NHL Winter Classic.

And with a winning product on the field, there is a natural increase in fans heading to Camden Yards. Baltimore’s attendance surpassed 2 million fans last season for the first time since 2017. There can always be more ways to welcome a variety of fans, however, and this student pass is another method.

“We have an amazing ballpark,” Griggs said in September. “There are a lot of seats in it. I’d like to see them all filled every single night. And, to do that, it means we have to create an environment where everyone feels welcome, everyone feels appreciated, and they feel like they’re seen and they want to be here and be part of this. My teams have done it before. I very much believe we can do it again.”