At 1:30 p.m. sharp Saturday, as Lil Wayne’s “Uproar” shook the speakers, Camden Yards swung open its gates for the first Eutaw Street Block Party.

Hundreds of Orioles fans — kids on shoulders, old-timers in throwback jerseys — streamed into the stadium. They made beelines for the petting zoo, the 1983 World Series trophy, the dugout tours and the prospect interviews.

“This almost makes up for canceling FanFest,” said Gene Vest, 43, referencing the longtime winter tradition that ended in 2019.

“Almost.”

The Winstead family — four lifelong fans from Pennsylvania — were among the first through the gates.

“It’s so nice to be back in the stadium,” said Jason Winstead, 45. “We just missed the sport.”

The event didn’t just open the park to fans. It opened opportunity to Maryland vendors, too.

Winnie the Moo, a cow, gets pets from an Orioles fan. (Eric Thompson for The Baltimore Banner)

Attendees pet a baby pig at the petting zoo. (Eric Thompson for The Baltimore Banner)

After Ryan Hanna and his miniature Highland cow appeared on local TV, the Orioles called him up.

“They asked specifically for Winnie,” said Hanna, 32, brushing her blonde coat.

Owner of Hannimal Farm, a mobile barnyard, Hanna usually brings his mix of goats, ponies and cows to birthdays and holidays. But never to his favorite ballpark.

By midafternoon, Winnie — a 400-pound cow who “does events every weekend,” Hanna said — was surrounded by tiny Orioles fans. She leaned into him like a lapdog.

“She’s just a giant puppy,” he told the crowd.

Larry Nalls with Bel Air Sports Cards, left, shows a card to a potential customer. (Eric Thompson for The Baltimore Banner)

Limited-edition cards for sale at the Bel Air Sports Cards booth. (Eric Thompson for The Baltimore Banner)

Farther down Eutaw Street, Bel Air Sports Cards set up shop. Employees Tyler Gorsuch, 30, and Larry Nalls, 58, handed out custom cards featuring stars such as Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson.

“[Owner David Rubenstein’s] sister actually comes to our store,” Gorsuch said.

Outside Gate C, the Baltimore County Animal Services’ “Cuddle Shuttle” offered up adoptable pets. It arrived with six dogs. An hour later, volunteers were hurrying back for more.

“The fans are fabulous and so supportive,” county communications manager Abby Isaacs said. “It’s just a great crowd and a great time. And we do have more events planned with the Orioles in the future as well.”

Eutaw Street is packed with Orioles fans during Saturday’s event. (Eric Thompson for The Baltimore Banner)

The Orioles’ 1983 World Series trophy on display for fans. (Eric Thompson for The Baltimore Banner) Orioles owner David Rubenstein takes a photo with fans. (Eric Thompson for The Baltimore Banner)

Self-proclaimed “baseball buddies” Robin Goodwin, 66, and Maureen Hall, 60, have been going to Orioles games “since the Memorial Stadium days.”

They hit 50 to 60 games a year, decked out in Orioles gear — wooden birds, a shield signed by players. Ushers know them. Bartenders pour them drinks.

By 2:30 p.m., they gave the block party a quiet thumbs-up — though they were hoping for more fans. For them, this was just the warmup.

“This is mild,” Hall said, nodding to her outfit. “Opening day is gonna be really good.”

She’s planning to wear a full Orioles bird suit.

“You can’t miss us,” she said.