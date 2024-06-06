The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

TORONTO — Craig Kimbrel was on the right track again.

After blowing multiple saves and being moved to the seventh inning, Kimbrel had not allowed a run in his last eight appearances, the last five of which resulted in saves.

The streak ended Wednesday.

In a 2-2 game, Kimbrel gave up a single to Justin Turner to open the inning. Kimbrel then got charged with a throwing error when he tried to throw out pinch runner Cavan Biggio, allowing Biggio to advance to second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a single to deep right, allowing Biggio to score as the Blue Jays walked it off to beat the Orioles 3-2.

The offense, which scored two runs in the second and none after, went dry for most of the game, compiling only one hit after the third inning.

Albert Suárez had done his job earlier in the game. His start on Wednesday, as the Orioles mull their rotation plans — which might include a debut for Cade Povich on Thursday and extra rest for Kyle Bradish — was another checkmark for him.

The Orioles, with only one day off in June, had considered going to a six-man rotation to keep their starters fresh. At the time, that scenario would have likely included Cole Irvin in the rotation and Suárez in the bullpen. But then Dean Kremer went on the injured list, and Tyler Wells and John Means needed season-ending elbow surgeries. Now, the rotation could include Suárez.

Suárez, a minor league signing last fall, has become important for the Orioles as their once stocked starting pitching depth has dwindled, making Suárez just their fifth healthy starter option. It hasn’t been a problem for Suárez, who has handled the role with ease.

On Wednesday, he allowed just five hits while striking out four by relying on his four-seamer and a higher-than-normal usage of his changeup. He was replaced in the sixth inning of a tie game by Jacob Webb. Webb allowed two hits, setting up men on both corners, but struck out Kiner-Falefa on three pitches to end the threat.

Danny Coulombe pitched a 1-2-3 seventh and Yennier Cano did the same in the eighth to keep the game tied. The Orioles, though, failed to get a hit in any inning, and struck out twice in the top of the ninth to set the Blue Jays’ up for the walk-off.