The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

With rain in the forecast in the Baltimore area for much of Tuesday evening, the Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays game was postponed until July 29, when the teams will play a traditional doubleheader.

The doubleheader in July will begin at 3:05 p.m. and will only require a single-admission ticket for fans. The second game in July will start about 30 minutes after the first one ends, and fans who held tickets for Tuesday’s game will receive a credit for their purchase that can be used when purchasing a ticket for any of the Orioles’ remaining 2024 matchups.

The rainout, Baltimore’s first of the year, comes on a day when right-hander Kyle Bradish was scheduled to start. The Orioles announced that Bradish will still start Wednesday’s game, and left-hander Cole Irvin, Wednesday’s originally scheduled starter, will shift start dates to a later time.

The Orioles lost the first game of the series Monday in extra innings. Catcher Adley Rutschman homered twice but the offense was otherwise quiet behind right-hander Corbin Burnes against a divisional opponent.

The Orioles and Blue Jays are scheduled to play Wednesday at 12:35 p.m., but rain is still in the forecast for much of the day. Toronto and Baltimore have a mutual off day Thursday, if needed.