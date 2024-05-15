The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Jordan Westburg had never done this before, batting leadoff in a major league game. But, as his performance takes off, so well his level of importance.

When manager Brandon Hyde told him of the new spot in the lineup Wednesday, Westburg just nodded and said OK. The Orioles have been needing a spark, and Hyde felt Westburg was the one to provide it.

Well, Hyde sure was right.

Westburg hit a leadoff home run to open the game, then, with the Orioles down by a run in the bottom of the ninth, hit a single to bring the winning run to the plate. Adley Rutschman did the rest, hitting a walk-off home run as the Orioles beat the Blue Jays 3-2 to avoid being swept.

The Orioles’ regular-season sweepless streak is now at 105 series.

For most of the game, the offense was sluggish and unable to convert. In the seventh, Rutschman was intentionally walked to load the bases. Ryan Mountcastle popped out, then Gunnar Henderson grounded out to end the inning.

In the eighth, the Orioles again set themselves up with a chance to take the lead. Anthony Santander doubled, then advanced to third on a Jorge Mateo bunt. Colton Cowser was intentionally walked, and James McCann bunted to send Santander to home.

He was tagged out mere seconds before he touched the plate, a long review following to verify the result. Ramón Urías then struck out to conclude the eighth. It did not end up mattering, though, as Westburg and Rutschman connected when it mattered most.

Kyle Bradish, making his third start after beginning the season on the injured list with a right UCL sprain, made it just four innings. His first inning was as efficient as they come, needing just 10 pitches to get through the top three of Toronto’s order.

The second inning taxed him, Bradish throwing 30 pitches to get the three outs. The third was a long affair as well, Bradish giving up his two runs on a double from Bo Bichette. The bullpen did its job the rest of the way, combining to pitch five scoreless innings.