TORONTO — Anthony Santander won’t have liked being in this situation, watching as his former teammate Ramón Urías drove a ball over his head in right field. Santander, the recently departed Oriole, spun around and leaped but couldn’t make the catch. And, by the time he threw the ball back to the infield, Urías had cleared the bases.

Santander was a major presence in Baltimore’s lineup last season with 44 home runs and a Silver Slugger award. But, from top to bottom, this Orioles lineup appears to have the potential to score a lot of runs, even if there has been a certain boom-or-bust element to it in a three-game sample and a key part of it is gone.

The Orioles erupted for six home runs on opening day. They sleepwalked their way to three hits in the second game. And, in the third, Baltimore blitzed right-hander Max Scherzer in the first inning and continued against Toronto’s bullpen as it sealed a 9-5 victory.

The Orioles are doing it through contributions from every part of the lineup, from leadoff to ninth. Colton Cowser blasted a solo home run to straightaway center field off Scherzer, and Urías, hitting ninth, lofted his three-run double against left-hander Richard Lovelady.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“We did a really good job off their bullpen,” said Brandon Hyde, who became Baltimore’s fourth-winningest manager (408). “Swung the bat well early and then a really good job off their bullpen being able to add on runs. And Ramón got a huge hit for us.”

The high scoring output helped cover for an uneven start from right-hander Dean Kremer. The first outings of the season for Kremer and right-hander Charlie Morton did little to quell the question marks surrounding the Orioles’ rotation. But, with 23 combined runs in the first three games of the season (tied for fourth most in franchise history), the offensive potential is there to provide leeway.

During this three-game stretch, Baltimore has launched 10 homers. But the Orioles have scored without the long ball, as well, using two sacrifice flies, a single and Urías’ double.

A good offense, infielder Jordan Westburg said, is one that can score in many ways. “And one that has somebody different every day impact the game,” Westburg added after his four-hit game.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, is no longer the dominant presence he once was. He dealt with a thumb issue during spring training, and Cowser tagged his second pitch of the season. Then Westburg joined the power parade, demolishing a hanging slider 434 feet — the longest home run of his career.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

And, even though Scherzer retired the side in order during the second and third innings, right lat soreness ended his start after 45 pitches. It was an inauspicious beginning for the future Hall of Famer in Toronto, and it allowed Baltimore to hit around the bullpen.

In the seventh inning, Westburg struck again. The 26-year-old launched his second homer of the day — marking his first career multihomer game. And he gave Baltimore’s bullpen a four-run lead from which to work.

Jordan Westburg, who hit two home runs, and Cedric Mullins mark the Orioles’ second win in their four-game season-opening series at Toronto. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

“I don’t know if this pace is sustainable,” Westburg said, dousing water on the idea he could become the first player to hit 162 homers.

Kremer allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings; Morton, a day earlier, gave up four in 3 1/3 frames. The damage against Kremer in the first inning came in two-strike counts, with three straight singles in those situations (including a run-scoring knock from Santander). Andrés Giménez powered a two-run shot in the third, and a fifth run came home on a fifth-inning Vladimir Guerrero Jr. groundout.

Hyde turned to his most reliable relievers from there, and they held the Blue Jays down. And it included one of right-hander Yennier Cano’s signature strikeout poses against his old teammate. With a runner on third in the seventh, Cano delivered a nasty low and outside changeup that caught Santander swinging to end the frame.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

From there, left-hander Gregory Soto, right-hander Seranthony Domínguez and right-hander Félix Bautista kept the Blue Jays scoreless against the bullpen. That was possible because of the all-around offensive display — which features thump yet isn’t solely reliant on the long ball — that made itself felt in two of Baltimore’s first three games.

“I’ve got all the confidence in the world in this lineup,” Kremer said. “From top to bottom, they’re solid. Through and through, it’s a hard lineup to pitch to. There’s really no breaks. There’s no holes in the lineup. There’s no nothing. So, for a pitcher, it’s a grind to get through one through nine.”

Dean Kremer allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings of a difficult first start of the season. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

A minor trade

The Orioles announced the addition of right-hander Cody Poteet from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash. Poteet was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. The Cubs had designated the 30-year-old for assignment this week.

Poteet doesn’t have much experience in the majors, but he did well in a limited role for the New York Yankees last year. He pitched to a 2.22 ERA in 24 1/3 innings, with four of his five appearances coming as a starter.

With Poteet’s acquisition, Baltimore’s 40-man roster has 39 players.

This story has been updated.