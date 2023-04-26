Orioles’ win streak comes to an end as Boston gets to Kyle Bradish

Just as things looked over, with a seven-run deficit heading into the ninth inning, an Orioles team that has again and again proven it never quits reinforced that mentality in the most extreme way. It began innocuously enough, with a solo homer from Gunnar Henderson that appeared to be a consolation prize.

But then Ramón Urías singled, and Terrin Vavra singled, and Jorge Mateo reached on an error. And before the crowd remaining at Camden Yards could believe it, the Orioles were back in the ball game. Cedric Mullins launched a grand slam that just snuck over the right field wall, forcing the Boston Red Sox to turn to closer Kenley Jansen in a game they once led comfortably.

Baltimore still lost, 8-6, to end a seven-game winning streak. But the five-run ninth inning backed up what manager Brandon Hyde and his players have often spoken of this year. They never feel as if they’re out of a game, even when conventional wisdom might implore them to pack it in and fight another day.

If there was ever to be that game, it was Tuesday, when right-hander Kyle Bradish allowed seven runs in 2 1/3 innings. Bradish continued what has been a trend of sorts early in his career. After debuting with two earned runs against him in six innings against Boston, Bradish has since allowed 24 runs in 19 innings when facing the Red Sox. And the three shortest starts of his career (excluding an injury departure) have all come against Boston.

On Tuesday, in his second start since returning from the injured list, Bradish couldn’t find the zone with his fastball. He threw 34 four-seamers and was in the zone with 47% of them, according to Statcast. He drew 14 swings against that pitch but managed just two whiffs.

“My pregame bullpen, my fastball was really good,” Bradish said. “And when I got out there, just kind of lost it. Needed to find another pitch to throw for strikes, and didn’t really do that.”

Early on, many of the knocks against him were ground balls that found holes. He needed 40 pitches to complete the second inning, and while right-hander Mike Baumann began warming during that frame, Hyde left Bradish in for the third.

Looking across the season, there have been plenty of examples supporting Hyde’s decision to leave Bradish on the mound. Hyde didn’t pull Grayson Rodriguez when he ran into trouble at various points in his first four starts, and he didn’t panic Saturday when Kyle Gibson loaded the bases. Both those pitchers, as well as others, have come back from a difficult inning to work deeper into the game before handing off to the bullpen.

It didn’t work Tuesday with Bradish, but that’s baseball: even calculated decisions won’t always pay off. The outing unraveled in the third inning, with three straight singles setting up for a bases-loaded battle with Jarren Duran, who deposited a four-seam fastball from Bradish 409 feet away over the center field fence.

“The second inning, had some tough luck,” Bradish said. “Not really any ball hit hard. And then they came out swinging again in the third inning, and then just threw a not really competitive fastball to Durran, and he handled it.”

Against right-hander Corey Kluber, however, Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo mustered the lone run with a solo homer in the fifth, his fourth of the season. With that swing, Mateo recorded has reached with a hit in nine of his last 11 games, pumping his average to a team-high .351.

Baltimore made a final-inning push, starting when leadoff batter Gunnar Henderson blasted an opposite-field shot for his first home run since April 3. Then came Mullins’ grand slam.

The Orioles also avoided a seemingly serious injury after outfielder Austin Hays’ x-rays came back negative for a right hand fracture. On a bunt attempt, the ball struck his hand, and he exited after flying out to deep right field. Hyde said Hays is day-to-day.

“It’s obviously really sore,” Hyde said. “But I think we got lucky.”

Baltimore might’ve been in a worse position if right-handers Mike Baumann and Austin Voth hadn’t provided 5 2/3 strong innings between them. They left the door open just enough. So even after a short start from Bradish, the Orioles still have had just one of their 23 games this year decided by more than four runs.

“Character building,” Hyde said pregame. “Not great for the blood pressure.”