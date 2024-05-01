It’s been a nightly challenge for Orioles manager Brandon Hyde to piece together nine innings from his pitching staff. Injuries to the rotation have led to a shortage of quality arms in the bullpen. But with starters Kyle Bradish and John Means slated to return soon, Hyde could find it easier to solve the puzzle.
Live from The Banner offices, Paul Mancano and Danielle Allentuck discuss where Bradish and Means fit into the Orioles’ plans and how the team should handle the impending roster turnover.
Tune in live at 1 p.m.