In his first home start, and just the second of his career, Cade Povich gave the Orioles everything they could have asked for. He pitched six innings, allowing just five hits while striking out six and walking none in the Orioles’ 4-2 win over the Braves on Wednesday at Camden Yards.

With the Orioles in a stretch of one day off in June and dealing with injuries, two of which are season ending, to three of their starters, they called up Povich on Thursday to make his MLB debut in Toronto. He allowed six runs in 5 1/3 but pitched better than his line read, most of the damage coming off just one misplaced cutter to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

He impressed, more so though, with his composure and his willingness to learn.

“He came into that start in Toronto prepared,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “It wasn’t just a one-sided conversation. He actually did some homework before he faced them. That shows a lot about who he is and how important this is to him and the professionalism.”

He fit right in, Hyde said, so much so that they decided to give him another start. This time, he pitched just as his final line read. He kept the Braves hitless through the first two innings, his one flub coming when he hit Matt Olson with a pitch.

Povich allowed a single to Michael Harris in the third, then back-to-back hits to Marcell Ozuna and Olson to open the fourth. He got himself out of the bind, getting the next three batters out to end the inning. He again ran into trouble in the sixth, but, with two runners on and two outs, got Austin Riley to pop out.

Six shutout innings were behind Povich. He exited to a standing ovation, the home crowd honoring the newest member of the rotation.

It’s unknown if — or when — Povich will start again. The Orioles could use a fresh reliever, especially with Danny Coulombe, their jack of all trades, going on the injured list Tuesday. They could option Povich and still keep their starters on extra rest — they finally get an off day Monday, which would allow them to just push back the other five a day.

It would be hard, though, to deny Povich another outing after how he performed on Wednesday. He got help from Gunnar Henderson, who made a Gold Glove-worthy play to end the top of third inning. In the bottom of the third, after Cedric Mullins doubled and Jorge Mateo singled, Henderson grounded out to send in a run. A batter later, Adley Rutschman drove in Mateo to give the Orioles a 2-0 lead.

They held onto that lead until the top of the eighth, when Keegan Akin, filling a spot that normally would have been Coulombe’s, gave up a two-run homer to Olson to tie the game. Colton Cowser gave the lead right back to the Orioles, responding with a two-run homer.