ATLANTA — On paper, the Braves, like the Orioles, have had an infuriating seasons for their fan base.

Both teams have the talent, former All-Stars such as Ronald Acuña Jr. and Jurickson Profar for the Braves and Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg for the Orioles, but both front offices didn’t do enough last offseason and both teams have been faced with injuries.

The Braves signed Profar, who was then almost immediately suspended, but let Max Fried walk to the Yankees. The Orioles’ biggest signing was Tyler O’Neill, who has played only 26 games, and they added Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano to replace Corbin Burnes, who went to the Diamondbacks.

The result? Two franchises that should be in playoff contention but instead are slipping further and further out of the picture.

“I think you look at the names in the lineups, right, you look at both lineups and they’re good,” interim Orioles manager Tony Mansolino said. “They’re dangerous-looking lineups. You see, at times, they’ve probably both struggled a little bit more than we’d like. ... But both teams have some really good starters that have gone down and gotten hurt and both teams are fighting for their lives and playing with a ton of urgency, a lot of desperation right now on both sides.”

So, when they met this weekend for a three-game series, it was, at least, an even matchup, just not the level anyone expected when the schedule was set. And, at least for the Orioles, they played just well enough to sweep the series after taking Game 3 on Sunday 2-1.

It comes, too, as the Orioles face another catching injury. Gary Sánchez was added to the injured list on Sunday morning, his second stint this season, joining Adley Rutschman, Chadwick Tromp and Maverick Handley. So Jacob Stallings, a veteran catcher, was the starter Sunday with Trevor Rogers on the mound.

If they had any trouble getting Stallings up to speed, they didn’t show it. Rogers pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and no runs. In his five major league starts this season, Rogers has allowed just five runs.

Yennier Cano and Gregory Soto took care of the next two innings, while Seranthony Domínguez, who had been out the last two games with a sore back, had the ninth. He gave up a home run to Sean Murphy to allow the Braves to get within one, but he got Michael Harris II to ground out to end the game and give Domínguez the save.

On offense, the Orioles did just enough. Braves starter Grant Holmes had been nearly unhittable for his last three starts, the righty holding opponents to two runs in his last 16 2/3. But Jackson Holliday got a piece of him in the third, hitting a two-run home run to give the Orioles the only runs they would need.

Holliday finished the day with four of the Orioles’ six hits.

