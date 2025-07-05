ATLANTA — Prior to the Orioles’ game Saturday against the Braves, interim manager Tony Mansolino sat in the dugout and made the case for someone he thinks is being overlooked in the All-Star conversation.

That player would be Ramón Laureano, and a few hours later, he showed why. With the Orioles trying to sneak out with a win in extra innings, Laureano provided the RBI double to send in Jordan Westburg, who began the 10th as the ghost runner at second, and put the Orioles ahead 7-6.

“Such a gritty player,” Mansolino said after the game. “He goes down, I think it was 1-2 or 0-2, goes down in the at-bat. Slider was tough on him today. ... Hits a ball hard, gets it past [third baseman Austin] Riley, pretty good player, and get it going from there.”

Jacob Stallings, who came into the game in the fifth after Gary Sánchez left with right knee pain, provided additional security, hitting a double to score two runs, as the Orioles beat the Braves 9-6 to secure the series.

“We faced a really good major league bullpen, a lot of left-handed pitching, that thing that’s been tough on us here over the last year and a half,” Mansolino said. “And, after 10 innings to walk out with nine runs, you have to be pleased.”

Whether Laureano has done enough to secure that All-Star bid remains to be seen — he has a WAR of 2.2 and an .850 OPS, on top of his defensive prowess. The rest of the rosters will be announced Sunday, but in the meantime his boost provided an end to a back-and-forth affair.

“Thank God I hit that double,” he said. “Choked up, put the ball in play, and it paid off.”

With a planned bullpen day for the Braves, and an unintentional long relief day for Baltimore after Dean Kremer failed to get through five innings, there was a constant carousel of pitchers, and the ball was flying for both teams.

Kremer, who had his best game of the season in his last start when he pitched seven shutout innings, didn’t have a single clean inning on Saturday. He gave up a double, followed by a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, giving the Braves a 2-0 lead.

The Orioles quickly gave Kremer a lead to work with, Tyler O’Neill and Westburg, both in their second games back after injuries, hit home runs to make it 3-2.

The Orioles added two more runs an inning later, Colton Cowser hitting a home run, his third from an 0-2 count this year. All three home runs went over 400 feet.

But, by the end of the fourth, the game was tied and the Orioles were down yet another catcher. With two outs, Nick Allen, the Braves’ No. 9 hitter, hit a double and Kremer walked Ronald Acuña Jr. Matt Olsen had a base hit to drive in one run, and Riley hit a double to bring in another.

The Orioles were lucky it wasn’t two, because Braves third base coach Fredi González, the former Orioles bench coach, sent Olsen home. Sánchez tagged him out, saving a run but costing him the rest of the game. He was replaced by Stallings and is getting an MRI, Mansolino said.

Kremer made it just one out into the fifth before his day was done after allowing five runs.

“I think command was solid today. Maybe not my best day, but they had a lot of good takes that were some pitches that were very borderline, and some calls went one way and some went the other way,” Kremer said. “But, no, they did a good job waiting me out and got some good pitches to hit and they did the damage.”

The Braves and Orioles traded a run each in the sixth and seventh to make it 6-6, and it would remain that way until the 10th, when Laureano and Stallings doubled in three runs.

And Laureano was especially pleased they came through, with the help of the automatic runner, because, well, the game was long and he wanted dinner.

“You get home quicker, you eat quicker, because I’m hungry this whole time,” he said.

This article has been updated.