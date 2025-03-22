SARASOTA, Fla. — The Orioles are bringing back a veteran presence in the form of right-hander Kyle Gibson, the team announced. The signing adds late rotation competition from a familiar face.

Gibson’s one-year deal is worth $5.25 million, plus $1.525 million in incentives, according to a source with direct knowledge.

Gibson pitched for the Orioles in 2023 and posted a 4.73 ERA in 192 innings. He allowed an American League-high 198 hits during his 33 starts, but apart from four outings in which he conceded six or more earned runs, Gibson was reliable to eat innings.

The 37-year-old covered 169 2/3 innings for the St. Louis Cardinals last season with a 4.24 ERA. And Gibson has pitched more than 140 innings in 10 of his 12 seasons in the majors, with the lone exceptions coming during the shortened coronavirus season of 2020 and his rookie year in 2013.

Gibson has stayed ready for an opportunity. He has pitched against college lineups this spring to build up his pitch count.

In a corresponding move, the Orioles placed right-hander Kyle Bradish, who is still recovering from Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, on the 60-day injured list.