The Orioles will host a public memorial service on Monday at Camden Yards to honor the legacy of Brooks Robinson.

Robinson, a Hall of Famer and beloved figure in Baltimore, died on Tuesday. He was 86.

The service will begin at 10 a.m, with Gate E opening one hour prior. Free parking will be available in Lots A, B or C. Tickets are not needed.

The Brooks statue inside The Yard at Legends Park will also be open for fans to pay their respects through Sunday. It will be open from 7 a.m. to four hours before first pitch, and then again during regular game hours.

Robinson played his entire storied 23-year career with the Orioles, debuting at the age of 18 in 1955 and retiring in 1977. He was an 18-time All-Star and 16-time Gold Glove winner, in addition to helping the team win a pair of World Series titles. Robinson, though, is remembered for more than just being the best defensive third baseman in the history of the game. He immersed himself in the community, making time for fans near and far. His teammates considered Robinson a role model, noting how lucky they were to have him in their lives.