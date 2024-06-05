TORONTO — Left-handed pitcher Cade Povich, the Orioles’ No. 9 prospect, is on his way to Toronto to join the Orioles taxi squad, two sources with direct knowledge confirmed to The Baltimore Banner.

MASN’s Roch Kubatko was first to report the news.

This does not mean Povich has been activated, at least yet. Thursday is Kyle Bradish’s scheduled start day, but the Orioles are considering giving him another day of rest. If Bradish can’t go, Povich could be promoted to replace him. It would be Povich’s MLB debut if that happens. The Orioles have an open spot on their 40-man roster but would need to clear space on the active roster for Povich.

“We are considering giving him an extra day or two just kind of from how he’s feeling,” manager Brandon Hyde said on Tuesday when asked if there was any concern with Bradish’s health. “We’re monitoring him daily and keeping everything TBA right now.”

Bradish, who finished fourth in AL Cy Young Award voting last year, started his season on the injured list with a sprained UCL. He returned on May 2 and pitched to a 1.75 ERA in his first five starts. In his sixth start on June 1, he made it just 2 2/3 innings while allowing five runs. He said afterward that he didn’t have his command and it was just a bad outing, but that everything physically felt fine.

Povich was already scheduled to start for Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, so he would be right on schedule if he had to slide in for Bradish. He has a 3.18 ERA in his 11 starts for Norfolk, with a 1.11 WHIP and 75 strikeouts.

The Orioles, who have just one off day in June, were considering going to a six-man rotation before a slew of injuries hit, and adding Povich to the mix could give them the opportunity to do that.

John Means, who had Tommy John surgery on Monday, and Tyler Wells are both out for the season. Dean Kremer is progressing from his a triceps strain and threw a light side session on Monday. He is expected back in June, but is a few steps away from returning and will likely need at least one rehab start first. As a result, the Orioles moved Cole Irvin and Albert Suárez back to the rotation, leaving their bullpen without a long reliever.

