Nearly thirty years ago, Cal Ripken Jr. rode in the back of a red Corvette convertible around the warning track after playing in his 2,131st consecutive game, breaking the record previously held by Lou Gehrig.

On Sept. 6, the 30th anniversary of that night, Ripken Jr. will do so again as the Orioles honors their Iron Man with a night of celebrations to honor the milestone prior to Baltimore’s game against the Dodgers.

The pregame festivities will begin at 6:25 p.m., beginning with Ripken’s grand arrival. He will give a speech home plate, then catch the first pitch thrown by his son, Ryan Ripken.

Others in attendance will include Hall of Famers Harold Baines, Eddie Murray, Mike Mussina and Jim Palmer, in addition to Orioles’ legends Brady Anderson, Al Bumbry, B.J. Surhoff, Ben McDonald, Rafael Palmeiro and Larry Sheets.

The warehouse will be decorated with 2-1-3-1 banners, just like it was on that night 30 years ago. There will also be a museum installation adjacent to Legends Park with Ripken’s personal memorabilia from that night, including his full uniform.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. There are still tickets available for as low as $45.

Ripken played his entire career for the Orioles, making 19 consecutive All-Star appearances, winning two American League MVP titles and helping Baltimore win the World Series in 1983. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007 and is now a part-owner of the team as part of David Rubenstein’s ownership group.