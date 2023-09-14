Orioles call up Heston Kjerstad in wake of Ryan Mountcastle injury

Heston Kjerstad had to exercise great patience early in his career.

The second pick in the 2020 draft, Kjerstad didn’t take his first minor league at-bat until 2022, sitting out the first two years of his professional career with myocarditis and later a hamstring injury.

He’s been a rapid riser since his return, jumping from A ball all the way to Triple-A in the past two seasons. And on Thursday he’ll head to Baltimore to join the Orioles, two sources told The Baltimore Banner. They asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the move publicly.

It’s not known yet if he’ll be activated, but it will be his major league debut when he takes the field. The Orioles are bringing him in as insurance for Ryan Mountcastle, who was injured during Wednesday’s loss to the Cardinals. Mountcastle is day to day with left shoulder discomfort and will have imaging done Thursday.

If the Orioles activate Kjerstad, they will need to clear a spot on their 40-man roster.

Kjerstad, a corner outfielder for most of his career, has played 38 games at first base this year between Double-A and Triple-A. He could slot in there, helping to fill the void left by Mountcastle, or be used in left field, right field or as the designated hitter with Ryan O’Hearn or Ramon Urías at first.

Kjerstad’s best attribute is his powerful left-handed bat. He hit .298 with 10 home runs and an .886 OPS in 76 games with Norfolk.