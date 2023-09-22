Orioles bring back Tyler Wells to replenish fatigued bullpen

CLEVELAND — The Orioles are bringing back one of their most reliable arms of the first half at a time when they need it most.

Baltimore, fighting for its first AL East title since 2014, recalled Tyler Wells on Friday, a needed reinforcement for a fatigued bullpen that played a big part in the Orioles’ losses on Wednesday in Houston and Thursday in Cleveland. Mike Baumann was optioned to create space on the active roster.

For the first half of the season, Wells was the Orioles’ most reliable starter. He went at least five innings in his first 18 starts of the season, holding down a 3.18 ERA while making a strong case to be considered for the All-Star game.

Then, the strain started to set in.

Wells had Tommy John surgery in 2019 and had never pitched a full major league season as a starter. By late July, he had already pitched a career-high 113.2 innings. He averaged only three innings a game in his three outings after the All-Star game, his control lacking.

The Orioles decided to send him to Double-A, hoping that, by optioning him, his arm would get a much-needed break. They later moved him to Norfolk and put him in the bullpen.

The Tides used him sparingly, never pitching him on back-to-back days. He last pitched on Wednesday, where he gave up one earned run on two hits in 2/3 of an inning.

“It sounds like his stuff was pretty good,” Hyde said on Thursday when asked about Wells’ outing on Wednesday. “The line wasn’t great, but the stuff is ticking up a little bit.”

Wells returns to an Orioles team trying to hold on to their 1.5 game lead in the AL East while in the midst of a 17-game streak without a day off. The Orioles have used 12 different relievers in the last 10 days and have made eight bullpen roster moves during that span.

On Friday, the team had limited options for a fresh arm — Cole Irvin, Joey Krehbiel, Nick Vespi and Bryan Baker were all optioned less than 15 days ago and were unable to return unless they were replacing an injured player.