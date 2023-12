The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Orioles and the state of Maryland have finally come together to finalize a new lease for the team at Camden Yards. What’s in the deal, and what did we learn from the ordeal?

Join Paul Mancano and Danielle Allentuck at 1 p.m. as they react to the news, then discuss the addition of pitcher Jonathan Heasley and look at the remaining free agent starting pitchers.