Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez suffered a potential setback in his effort to return from the injured list this week when he felt shoulder soreness. Rodriguez went for imaging Thursday, and Baltimore is awaiting the results.

The soreness Rodriguez felt this week is separate from the elbow and lat soreness that shut him down during spring training and placed him on the injured list to begin the season. Manager Brandon Hyde said the Orioles canceled Rodriguez’s scheduled bullpen session Thursday.

“We’ll wait for the results to come back. We’re not really sure at this point,” Hyde said. “We’re hoping for the best. But we felt like it was necessary to get some imaging done.”

Rodriguez has dealt with several maladies early in his career, and his shoulder has been an issue before. He experienced two injured list stints last season, one for right shoulder inflammation and another for a right lat/teres strain that ended his season.

Rodriguez also had a lat strain in 2022 while in the minors.

The 25-year-old has performed well when on the mound. In 116 2/3 innings last year, Rodriguez posted a 3.86 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP. But staying on the mound has been the issue.

“I’m sure he’s frustrated,” Hyde said. “I haven’t really talked to him about it. I’ll talk to him about it once the imaging comes in.”

During spring training, Rodriguez received a cortisone shot to help with inflammation in his elbow. He began throwing later in March and had completed two full bullpens, including one with off-speed pitches, before Thursday’s throwing session was nixed.

Rodriguez is part of a large group of injured pitchers and, should this extend his stay on the IL, the outlook would worsen for a team that could benefit from reinforcements.

The injured list includes right-handers Zach Eflin, Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells, Chayce McDermott and Albert Suárez, and left-hander Trevor Rogers.

“So far he is tolerating everything well physically, so that’s good news,” general manager Mike Elias said this week. “But we still have a lot ahead of us in terms of bullpens, buildup, live BP, ultimately rehab assignment, and I’m not ready to assign a timetable to his recovery yet.”

Elias focused this winter on adding depth to the roster, particularly for the rotation. The Orioles have tapped into that depth considerably.

“To say that on April 15 was not the plan,” Elias said. “Obviously, we knew Bradish was going to be out. But, to have Grayson and Eflin on the shelf simultaneously this quickly into the season, at no point were we forecasting that or expecting that. And that’s just the truth. We’ve also had a number of the depth starters go down during spring training or very late into the wintertime, so there’s a combination of things that I think just speak to the unpredictable nature of pitching.”

The Orioles have an opening in their rotation because of Eflin’s mild lat strain. Baltimore didn’t list a starter for Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds. That place could go to right-handed prospect Brandon Young. Hyde said he would prefer to avoid a bullpen game Saturday.